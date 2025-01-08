^

Entertainment

Maki on being a voice for the Gen Z

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
January 8, 2025 | 12:00am
Maki on being a voice for the Gen Z
Maki on why his songs are relatable: ‘Maybe mostly because I’m very authentic in writing my songs…And I’m just really glad that I’m not alone in the music that I write.”’
Photos from Maki’s Instagram page

MANILA, Philippines — Dilaw hitmaker Maki believes that his authenticity as a singer-songwriter is the reason why his songs strongly resonate with the Gen Z.

“Maybe mostly because I’m very authentic in writing my songs. I think yun yung pinaka-nagpapakita sa kanila that they can relate to my songs. And I’m just really glad that I’m not alone sa mga sinusulat ko,” he told The STAR in an interview.

A Gen Z himself, the young artist is elated that he has become part of the lives of this generation.

“A lot of them made me feel like in the new generation of OPM, it’s a huge thing. It’s like the new generation is rooting for you. In the coming years, I couldn’t imagine that they would still remember me but I’m just really glad that you know I’m being part of their lives, now that they are teenagers,” he mused. He hoped that even when they get old, this generation would still remember him.

Following the successful release of Dilaw, he went on to churn out other hits, such as Namumula, Bughaw, and other tracks.

Maki further described how each ditty differs from one another. He shared, “Dilaw is about self-love. Namumula is about an intense love and now this one (Bughaw) is a kind of love that you give to your friends. It’s like when you think of the color blue, it’s sad.

Maki with Maymay Entrata.

“But for some reason, this song makes you feel calm and happy, and gives you peace of mind. Just like yung peace na binibigay sa atin ng sea and the sky, when it’s blue.”

Apart from his music and the message of inspiration that it conveys to the listeners, Maki wants to express his principles and values in life.

“In today’s generation, andaming nagtuturo sa atin and andaming nag-i-influence sa atin, like social media. And I just want to be really that kind of person, that kind of artist who gives a message and statement when it comes to my music,” he said.

And just like the sentiment of his song Dilaw, he wants to spread a heartwarming feeling to his fans. “I want to give my audience and my fans the kind of mindset that I have, wherein like Dilaw, you’re not alone and we can be our own ‘dilaw.’ My songs are very, very relatable.”

Moreover, the Kapamilya crooner revealed having a point in his career where he “conformed” to the music norm. It happened in one of his auditions.

“I’m trying to be someone that I’m not,” he recalled. “And well, it’s about time that we release ourselves to our best version. Hindi kasi magkakaroon ng best version if you’re not real.

The singer with Maloi of BINI.

“So I’m trying to water the seed, kung ano ako, kung anong meron ako, kung nasaan ako, yun yung pinapalago ko. It’s tough to last in this industry if you’re not real. So this is me. Pero malay niyo bad boy concept, next time,” he quipped.

Maki staged his sold-out concert last November at the New Frontier Theater and he is set to perform in Cebu on Jan. 11.

BINI Maloi showed up at his Manila concert and joined him in performing Dilaw.

During the interview, he also recalled meeting Maloi when he opened the act for BINI at a mall show. He requested Maloi to teach him the dance moves for Feel Good which the latter did.

“We clicked right away. We talked about our dreams na parang someday alam ko ang BINI magkakaroon sila ng moment (like this) kasi grabe sila, sa backstage, they really helped each other. They are very supportive and to other artists as well like me.

“Maloi also told me that someday darating din tayo dun and now we are here. They celebrated their concert and I’m doing mine.”

He was thrilled that Maloi was there for him at his show and they had a moment together. “Dilaw would not be complete kung wala si Maloi. So grabe talaga yung love ko for Maloi and BINI.”

MAKI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hollywood A-listers hit the carpet for Golden Globes
play

Hollywood A-listers hit the carpet for Golden Globes

1 day ago
Hollywood's best and brightest from film and television began arriving on the red carpet Sunday for the Golden Globes, the...
Entertainment
fbtw
List of key Golden Globe winners

List of key Golden Globe winners

1 day ago
Here are the winners in key categories for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out on Sunday.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Emilia Perez,' Demi Moore among winners at Golden Globes

'Emilia Perez,' Demi Moore among winners at Golden Globes

1 day ago
Surreal narco-musical film "Emilia Perez" and actress Demi Moore were among the early winners at the Golden Globes on Sunday,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zendaya, Tom Holland engaged &mdash; US media

Zendaya, Tom Holland engaged — US media

16 hours ago
"Spider-Man" co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged, US media reported Monday, the day after she was spotted wearing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why streaming service Max is betting big on Filipino viewers

Why streaming service Max is betting big on Filipino viewers

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
One of the biggest highlights of the local entertainment scene in the last quarter of 2024 was the entry of a new streaming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Golden Globes ratings edge up past 10 million

Golden Globes ratings edge up past 10 million

16 hours ago
The Golden Globes drew more than 10 million TV viewers to post a small audience increase from the previous year, producers...
Entertainment
fbtw
50th MMFF extends run until January 14 due to &lsquo;public demand&rsquo;

50th MMFF extends run until January 14 due to ‘public demand’

By Patricia Dela Roca | 1 day ago
The 50th Metro Manila Film Festival is set to continue for an additional week due to “insistent public demand.&rdq...
Entertainment
fbtw
From legends to chart-toppers: 2025 concert lineup for every music fan

From legends to chart-toppers: 2025 concert lineup for every music fan

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
From Dionne Warwick to Boyz II Men, a bountiful lineup of nostalgia acts will be hitting the Philippine stage this year.
Entertainment
fbtw
John Estrada denies rumors linking him to Barbie Imperial

John Estrada denies rumors linking him to Barbie Imperial

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor John Estrada denied rumors romantically linking him to actress Barbie Imperial. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Hollywood stars glitter at Golden Globes

Hollywood stars glitter at Golden Globes

1 day ago
Hollywood's top stars on Sunday made their first major fashion statements of this year's awards season at the Golden Globes,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with