Maki on being a voice for the Gen Z

MANILA, Philippines — Dilaw hitmaker Maki believes that his authenticity as a singer-songwriter is the reason why his songs strongly resonate with the Gen Z.

“Maybe mostly because I’m very authentic in writing my songs. I think yun yung pinaka-nagpapakita sa kanila that they can relate to my songs. And I’m just really glad that I’m not alone sa mga sinusulat ko,” he told The STAR in an interview.

A Gen Z himself, the young artist is elated that he has become part of the lives of this generation.

“A lot of them made me feel like in the new generation of OPM, it’s a huge thing. It’s like the new generation is rooting for you. In the coming years, I couldn’t imagine that they would still remember me but I’m just really glad that you know I’m being part of their lives, now that they are teenagers,” he mused. He hoped that even when they get old, this generation would still remember him.

Following the successful release of Dilaw, he went on to churn out other hits, such as Namumula, Bughaw, and other tracks.

Maki further described how each ditty differs from one another. He shared, “Dilaw is about self-love. Namumula is about an intense love and now this one (Bughaw) is a kind of love that you give to your friends. It’s like when you think of the color blue, it’s sad.

Maki with Maymay Entrata.

“But for some reason, this song makes you feel calm and happy, and gives you peace of mind. Just like yung peace na binibigay sa atin ng sea and the sky, when it’s blue.”

Apart from his music and the message of inspiration that it conveys to the listeners, Maki wants to express his principles and values in life.

“In today’s generation, andaming nagtuturo sa atin and andaming nag-i-influence sa atin, like social media. And I just want to be really that kind of person, that kind of artist who gives a message and statement when it comes to my music,” he said.

And just like the sentiment of his song Dilaw, he wants to spread a heartwarming feeling to his fans. “I want to give my audience and my fans the kind of mindset that I have, wherein like Dilaw, you’re not alone and we can be our own ‘dilaw.’ My songs are very, very relatable.”

Moreover, the Kapamilya crooner revealed having a point in his career where he “conformed” to the music norm. It happened in one of his auditions.

“I’m trying to be someone that I’m not,” he recalled. “And well, it’s about time that we release ourselves to our best version. Hindi kasi magkakaroon ng best version if you’re not real.

The singer with Maloi of BINI.

“So I’m trying to water the seed, kung ano ako, kung anong meron ako, kung nasaan ako, yun yung pinapalago ko. It’s tough to last in this industry if you’re not real. So this is me. Pero malay niyo bad boy concept, next time,” he quipped.

Maki staged his sold-out concert last November at the New Frontier Theater and he is set to perform in Cebu on Jan. 11.

BINI Maloi showed up at his Manila concert and joined him in performing Dilaw.

During the interview, he also recalled meeting Maloi when he opened the act for BINI at a mall show. He requested Maloi to teach him the dance moves for Feel Good which the latter did.

“We clicked right away. We talked about our dreams na parang someday alam ko ang BINI magkakaroon sila ng moment (like this) kasi grabe sila, sa backstage, they really helped each other. They are very supportive and to other artists as well like me.

“Maloi also told me that someday darating din tayo dun and now we are here. They celebrated their concert and I’m doing mine.”

He was thrilled that Maloi was there for him at his show and they had a moment together. “Dilaw would not be complete kung wala si Maloi. So grabe talaga yung love ko for Maloi and BINI.”