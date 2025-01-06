John Estrada denies rumors linking him to Barbie Imperial

John Estrada in character in one of his TV roles.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Estrada denied rumors linking him romantically to 'Batang Quiapo' co-star Barbie Imperial.

On his Instagram account, John posted a screenshot of the report, calling it fake news.

"Hindi ko po kilala si Barbie Imperial, kilala ko sya bilang isang artista pero hindi po sa personal na lebel. Sa talambuhay ko, minsan ko lang lang ho sya nakita sa Xmas special ng ABS-CBN ng 2021 or 2022, at yun na ho ang huling pagkikita namin sa naalala ko," John wrote.

"Totoo po magkasama kame sa 'Batang Quiapo' pero ni minsan e HINDI kame nagkita dahil po iba ang grupo nya, unit, at direktor nya, kung sino man nag simula nito e puede ka maging komedyante," he added.

John also had a message to members of the press and showbiz news sites.

"At sa mga online newspaper, o tabloid or tsismis sites, e bago nyo cguro ilabas ang isang bagay e mag research naman kayo kung merong kahit na 0.1 percent na katotohanan, yun lang po at maraming salamat," the actor said.

"Happy new year po uli sa inyong lahat," he added.

ABS-CBN recently denied that Barbie was no longer part of “Batang Quiapo.”

“There is no truth to the rumors that Barbie Imperial is no longer part of 'FPJ’s Batang Quiapo'. Barbie, Coco Martin, and the production team openly communicate with each other, and she remains committed to the series,” the statement read.

