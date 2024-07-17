^

'Magkita tayo sa korte': John Estrada calls out 'fake news' peddlers

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 1:15pm
'Magkita tayo sa korte': John Estrada calls out 'fake news' peddlers
Actor John Estrada
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Estrada warned about taking a legal action against social media pages spreading fake news on the internet.

John's warning came after a number of fake quotes attributed to him surfaced on social media. 

“Lalake ako, maraming nagkakagusto sakin kasi matipuno, mabait at gwapo tayo. Anong magagawa ko kung tukso na 'yung lumalapit, e di tukain!” one alleged fake quote read. 

John reposted it on his Instagram story. 

"FAKE NEWS! MAGKITA TAYO SA KORTE SOON KUNG SINO KA MAN,” John wrote. 

John claimed yesterday that he and Priscilla "mutually agreed to take a break for quite some time now."

He also cleared a certain Lily Hallman, whom Priscilla mentioned he was with in Boracay recently.

Priscilla reacted to her husband's statement.

"We were married when I left the Philippines and we remain married as of this time," she said. "While there is indeed more to this story, it is not the appropriate time to delve into those details. Regardless of what those may be, however, it won't change the course of faith."

