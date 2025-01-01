^

Sunshine Cruz, Atong Ang attend wedding after confirming relationship

Kristofer Purnell
January 1, 2025
Composite image of businessman Atong Ang (left) and actress Sunshine Cruz (right)
STAR / File, Philstar.com / Maridol Ranoa-Bismark

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sunshine Cruz and businessman Atong Ang attended a wedding together, just over a week since the latter confirmed that they were in a relationship.

A certain Kate Villalon posted on Facebook last December 28 photos of Cruz and Ang walking down the aisle in matching black outfits.

In her post's caption, Villalon referred to Cruz and Ang performing "ninong and ninang duties" for her cousin's wedding.

She did not mention how Cruz and Ang were related or associated to the newlyweds.

Cruz and Ang's relationship was confirmed following the circulation of a video of them sharing a kiss inside a cockpit arena, though they have yet to address how the relationship began.

Romance rumors between the two began early last year after both were spotted together in a party. Ang is still reportedly legally married to non-showbiz wife Iris.

Cruz, who was previously married to fellow actor Cesar Montano until their union was annuled in 2018, confirmed her breakup with Macky Mathay back in 2022.

RELATED: Atong Ang confirms relationship with Sunshine Cruz after viral kissing video

