LIST: 50th Metro Manila Film Festival winners

The winners of the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival held in Solaire on December 27, 2024 include (from left): Judy Ann Santos (Best Actress for 'Espantaho'), Dennis Trillo (Best Actor for 'Green Bones'), and Vice Ganda (Special Jury Citation).

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Pictures’ “Green Bones” walked away with the major awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Dennis Trillo, and Best Supporting Actor for Ruru Madrid, at the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival awarding ceremony held in Solaire Resort in Parañaque City on December 27.

It is a back-to-back win for GMA Pictures as the film studio also won last year's Best Picture with "Firefly," which was also directed by Zig Madamba Dulay. "Green Bones" lead stars, Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid, took home the coveted Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor awards, respectively.

Its other awards include Best Child Performer for Sienna Stevens, Best Cinematography for Neil Daza, and Best Screenplay for National Artist for Film Ricky Lee and Anj Atienza.

There were also a number of ties: Best Director for Crisanto Aquino for "My Future You" and Michael Tuviera for "The Kingdom" and Best Float for "Uninvited" and "Topakk."

Winners took home a commemorative statuette designed by Filipino-American visual artist Jefre.

Here is the complete list of winners of the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival:

Best Picture: "Green Bones"

2nd Best Picture: "The Kingdom"

3rd Best Picture: "My Future You"

4th Best Picture: "Isang Himala"

Best Director: Crisanto Aquino ("My Future You") and Michael Tuviera ("The Kingdom")

Best Actor: Dennis Trillo ("Green Bones")

Best Actress: Judy Ann Santos ("Espantaho")

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Ruru Madrid ("Green Bones")

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Kakki Teodoro ("Isang Himala")

Best Screenplay: Ricky Lee, Anj Atienza ("Green Bones")

Best Child Performer: Sienna Stevens ("Green Bones")

Best Production Design: Nestor Abrogena ("The Kingdom")

Best Editing: Vanessa Ubas de Leon ("My Future You")

Best Cinematography: Neil Daza ("Green Bones")

Best Sound: Ditoy Aguila ("Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital")

Best Original Theme Song: "Ang Himala ay Nasa Puso" by Vincent de Jesus and Ricky Lee, interpreted by JK Labajo ("Isang Himala")

Best Musical Score: Vincent de Jesus ("Isang Himala")

Best Visual Effects: Riot Inc. ("The Kingdom")

Breakthrough Performance: Seth Fedelin ("My Future You")

Special Jury Citation: Vice Ganda

Best Float: "Uninvited" and "Topakk"

Gender Sensitivity Award: "And The Breadwinner Is..."

Special Jury Award: "Topakk"

Special Jury Prize: "Isang Himala"

Fernando Poe Jr. Memorial Award for Excellence: "Topakk"

Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: "The Kingdom"

Lifetime Achievement Award: Joseph "Erap" Ejercito-Estrada

Best Student Short Film Award:

1st place: "Saan Aabot ang Singkwenta Pesos Mo?" (University of Makati)

2nd place: "A Delivery Rider" (City of Malabon University)

3rd place: "PNB 12-50" (UP Mindanao)

Special Jury Prize: "Inang Wakwak" (Mindanao State University-General Santos)

