Denise Julia to file defamation suit vs BJ Pascual, Killa Kush

MANILA, Philippines — Young artist Denise Julia is planning a defamation suit against celebrity photographer BJ Pascual and content creator Killa Kush following a viral issue involving all three parties.

The issue surfaced after Pascual referred to Julia as his "worst" work experience during Kush's podcast, citing her cancelation of a planned shoot.

Julia broke her initial social media detox to issue a response, sharing screenshots of conversations between her and Pascual's managers about a photoshoot that was expanded to include a music video, which ballooned the planned budget.

Pascual also posted screenshots feeling compelled to share additional information because what Julia had shown did not reflect the full context.

The two communicated following the podcast episode's release and the issue's eruption, expressing openness for a resolution after the holidays.

“check her stories” and it’s all twisted narrative as usual with business that was between her and a label team, receipts is just her trash talking behind me and my bestfriend, “bottles for me” when my name and pics were overused for engagement in all her events and until now in… — denise julia ? (@denisejvlia) December 25, 2024

However, on Christmas Day, Julia appeared to reference comments made by Kush, with the singer posting on X (formerly Twitter) that she plans to meet her in court.

Among the comments addressed were alleged twisted narratives involving Kush, receipts Julia claimed were just Kush "trash-talking" behind her back, accusations of overusing Julia's name and photos for engagement at Kush’s events, and claims that Kush had asked to make out with her.

"Trash talks people in front of us but puts a smile on her face when she sees them, talking about love and light after milking my issue for a hate train, I could go on but I'll save that for court," Julia said.

Julia also shared an exchange with Kush, where she declared her intention to go to court: "Assuming you'd make a TikTok out of this too, I'll just add that to the lawsuit. So thanks in advance." Kush responded simply with gratitude and well wishes.

We went into this wanting to work with you—we’re genuine fans and were so excited about the collaboration. From the very beginning, we were upfront about our budget and what we can afford to execute the music video, the Photoshoot, the album art, the trailer and press photos.



I… https://t.co/LZ61RIncMP pic.twitter.com/WWcUDG64VL — denise julia ? (@denisejvlia) December 25, 2024

The singer also later reposted one of Pascual's screenshots post with a screen recording of their managers' conversations for full transparency.

"We went into this wanting to work with you — we're genuine fans and were so excited about the collaboration," she said. "From the very beginning, we were upfront about our budget and what we can afford to execute the music video, the Photoshoot, the album art, the trailer and press photos. I had moved my entire release date just to be able to work with you, out of respect for your time."

Julia said what hurt the most was seeing her character publicly attacked over something out of her control as it was a private business negotiation between their managers

"You targeted me to bring me down. I thought this was something we had agreed on to talk about in person. We are now in contact with our legal team about a defamation suit. I hate that this had to go this way when it didn't have to," Julia ended.

RELATED: BJ Pascual responds to Denise Julia issue on canceled shoot