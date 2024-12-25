^

Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 25, 2024 | 1:55pm
Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid celebrate 14th wedding anniversary
Celebrity couple Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez
MANILA, Philippines — Singers Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid celebrated their 14 wedding anniversary last Sunday.

In their respective Instagram accounts, Regine and Ogie exchanged sweet messages for each other. 

"Ikaw at ikaw lang ang pipiliin ko kahit ano pa ang sabihin ng iba (mangilan-ngilan). Ikaw lang ang mamahalin ko habang buhay. Happy Anniversary baba I love you so much," Regine wrote. 

Ogie posted a photo of Regine holding a bouquet of flowers. 

"Happy 14th my love. You are my everything. My most precious one. My strength and my weakness. My baba. @reginevalcasid," Ogie wrote. 

Ogie And Regine married on December 22, 2010 at Terrazas de Punta Fuego in Nasugbu, Batangas.

They have a son named Nate. 

