Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Singers Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid celebrated their 14 wedding anniversary last Sunday.

In their respective Instagram accounts, Regine and Ogie exchanged sweet messages for each other.

"Ikaw at ikaw lang ang pipiliin ko kahit ano pa ang sabihin ng iba (mangilan-ngilan). Ikaw lang ang mamahalin ko habang buhay. Happy Anniversary baba I love you so much," Regine wrote.

Ogie posted a photo of Regine holding a bouquet of flowers.

"Happy 14th my love. You are my everything. My most precious one. My strength and my weakness. My baba. @reginevalcasid," Ogie wrote.

Their fellow celebrities, such as Iza Calzado, Janno Gibbs, Karen Davila, Gardo Verzoza, to name a few, congratulated the couple.

Ogie And Regine married on December 22, 2010 at Terrazas de Punta Fuego in Nasugbu, Batangas.

They have a son named Nate.

