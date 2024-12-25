Ben&Ben’s Paolo, Miguel shock 'Mufasa' cast

MANILA, Philippines — Ben&Ben’s Paolo and Miguel Benjamin Guico wowed the cast of “Mufasa: The Lion King” with a 10-second snippet of their song “Leaves.”

In a video posted on Instagram, Paolo and Miguel introduced themselves as "songwriters and musicians,” to which Kevin Harrison Jr. jokingly said, "Sing us a song!"

The duo then sang “Leaves,” to the surprise of the cast.

Tiffany Boone couldn’t help but exclaim, “I didn't think you would sound that amazing.”

“Oh wow,” Aaron Pierre said, and Harrison also blurted out a chorus of “Wow!” “So good!” and “Oh my God," as they shook the duo’s hands.

Continuing the interview, they talked about each of the characters’ destinies, downfalls, and the importance of strong women representation in "Mufasa."

And in true Pinoy fashion, Paolo and Miguel gifted the cast with dried mangoes, a popular “pasalubong” from the Philippines, a gesture warmly welcomed and appreciated by the cast.

