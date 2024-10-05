^

Ben&Ben staging December concert for 3rd album

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 5, 2024 | 1:31pm
Ben&Ben
Toia Avenido, Google Philippines/Released

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino pop-folk band Ben&Ben is staging a concert at the end of the year to promote its upcoming third album "The Traveller Across Dimensions."

The band released last week a fairytale-themed trailer for the album in collaboration with visual artists who also worked on the first official poster.

"The Traveller Across Dimensions" is described as "a symphony of music, animation, and live performances." It is a concept album that is both a collection of songs and an animated story.

A second official poster confirmed that the album coming out on November 29 would have 12 tracks.

"In the new album, we follow the story of Liwanag, The Traveller, as she journeys through the Dimensions of Light (innocence), Energy (struggle) and Feel (maturity). She writes 12 songs that are reflections of her thoughts and feelings," Ben&Ben said.

The band described the traveler's journey is in pursuit of answering the question "How must we live?," then released posters for the fictional characters involved in the tale.

Ben&Ben also revealed the "The Traveller Across Dimensions" concert on December 14 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

Ben&Ben's last major solo concert was two years ago held at the SMDC Concert Grounds with around 60,000 people in attendance.

Next on the band's calendar is the announcement of a new single on October 11 and a North American tour prior to the album's release.

The Filipino act's last album was "Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno" from 2021, which carried the songs "Upuan," "Magpahinga," "Elyu," "Lunod," and "Kapangyarihan."

The band's 2019 debut album, "Limasawa Street," featured the singles "Pagtingin" and "Araw-Araw," while prior hit tracks include "Ride Home," "Kathang Isip," "Maybe The Night," "Leaves," "Bibingka," "Susi," and "Sunrise."

RELATED: Ben&Ben addresses viral Tanya Markova, dwta issues

