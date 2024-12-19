Piolo Pascual serenades thousands of fans in fan meet

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Piolo Pascual serenaded his thousands of fans in his fan meet in Robinsons Manila courtesy of his latest endorsement.

In Cornerstone's Instagram account, Piolo's talent agency posted a video of screaming fans supporting him.

The event marked Piolo as the official ambassador of international denim brand Lee Jeans.

"I'm honored to represent a brand that's been an iconic part of global fashion for generations. Lee is all about staying true to who you are, and I couldn't be more excited to be part of this journey," the actor said.

"Denim is a timeless part of our everyday lives," Piolo said during the launch.

For over 135 years, the brand has been synonymous with high-quality denim apparel. The brand blends tailoring, craftsmanship, and fashion to create innovative pieces.

The Fall/Winter 2024 Men's Denim Collection celebrates denim's timeless charm, highlighting key pieces, such as the premium Lee 101+, the iconic denim jacket, and essential wardrobe staples from Lee Originals.

The event also highlighted the "For The Love of Denim" Collection, a special holiday campaign celebrating the passion and artistry behind Lee's designs.

Among Piolo's personal favorites from the collection are the Ramone Jeans, the Reversible Jacket, and Lee's signature Logo Tees, all of which reflect his sleek and modern aesthetic.

