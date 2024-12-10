Cloudstaff's year-end party 'Roar 4' rewards staff and their families with exclusive Air Supply concert

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudstaff, a player in the IT and business processing outsourcing sectors in the Philippines, recently concluded its annual year-end party, Roar 4, with a massive celebration held at the iconic Philippine Arena.

The event featured a star-studded lineup of local and international entertainers, including P-pop boy band Alamat and The Opera Belles, headlined by the legendary Air Supply and hosted by celebrity host KC Montero.

In attendance were esteemed guests from the Australian Embassy, including Australia Ambassador Hae Kyong Yu, demonstrating Cloudstaff’s strong international relationships. The event was a testament to Cloudstaff’s commitment to innovation and growth in the outsourcing industry.

Millions worth of raffle prizes were given away, including cash prizes, vacation trips, Suzuki Burgman Motorcycles, and the grand prize of two brand-new 2024 Kia Soluto.

With an impressive turnout of approximately 27,000 guests, including staff, their families and friends, CS Roar 4 was not just a party for Cloudstaff employees, but also a gesture of inclusivity, giving the opportunity for everyone to come together and enjoy a night of celebration.

It was indeed a momentous occasion for Cloudstaff.

