‘The Philippines is home’: Bela Padilla moves back from London

MANILA, Philippines — Bela Padilla is enjoying her Philippine comeback after staying in London for a while.

In a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com at Ogawa’s launch in Taguig City, the actress and director said, “I’m enjoying it kasi the Philippines is home.”

“I’m going back because of work. If it were personal, I would stay in London for now. So I’m moving back because of work,” she said, nodding when Philstar.com asked if that work includes hosting in the noontime show “It’s Showtime.”

“The reason that I came back talaga is to shoot films. I have two movies in the pipeline,” she shared, “I wrote one of the projects, yes.”

Although she is not allowed to reveal if the upcoming movies are romantic comedies, just like what she did before, she assured her fans that they would see a different Bela at the upcoming films.

“Always naman, I never shied away from new roles,” she affirmed. — Video by Anjilica Andaya