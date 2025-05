'Destiny happened': Lady Gagita finally meets Lady Gaga after 15 years

MANILA, Philippines — Drag Queen and Lady Gaga impersonator Lady Gagita finally met the iconic pop star.

In her X account, Lady Gagita posted a photo of her hugging Lady Gaga during Gaga's concert in Singapore.

"WE WERE HAPPY JUST TO BE ALIVE @ladygaga," Lady Gagita captioned the post.



"TONIGHT IS HISTORICAL. I FINALLY HAD MY MOMENT," she added.

WAITED FOR 15 YEARS AND NOW DESTINY HAPPENED. You have changed my life forever @ladygaga ???? #mayhem #mayhemsingapura pic.twitter.com/MUJtTHDc83 — Lady Gagita | Katy Perya #Mayhem (@ladygagitaofcl) May 19, 2025

In another post, Lady Gagita shared a video where she had a moment with Lady Gaga.

Lady Gagita was shocked when Lady Gaga approached her.

"Oh my God! I love you so much," Lady Gagita told Lady Gaga.

"WAITED FOR 15 YEARS AND NOW DESTINY HAPPENED. You have changed my life forever @ladygaga," Gagita captioned the video.

