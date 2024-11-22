Melai Cantiveros excited to have Bisaya SB19 member Ken as guest

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian-turned-talk show host Melai Cantiveros could not contain her excitement when she announced that they are just waiting for a schedule to have SB19 member Ken as a guest in her online Bisaya show “Kuan on One.”

Melai gave the names of Bisaya celebrities she wants to interview in her online show where she primarily converses in Bisaya to her fellow Bisaya celebrities.

“Isa rin pala sa mga gusto ko talaga ay si Felip ng SB19. Matutupad na siya this season,” she confirmed.

Felip is the name that Ken Suson goes by whenever he has his solo endeavors outside of his famous P-pop group SB19.

Ken was born in Pagadian in Zamboanga del Sur, a province in the Zamboanga Peninsula where majority of the residents speak Bisaya. As Felip, he has released a Bisaya song titled “Palayo.”

Melai said that her team and Felip’s team are just fixing the latter’s schedule. She revealed that the SB19 member was supposed to guest last season but it did not push through.

“Naghihintay lang talaga kami ng schedule niya kasi last time, okay na ‘yung schedule niya pero parang nagkaroon naman, parang nagka-sakit ata ako noon. Nagkaroon ng problema ba. So ngayon, naghihintay lang talaga kami. Kay Bisaya na siya (Ken). So naa tay SB19 nga Bisaya (We have an SB19 member who is Bisaya). Very proud tayo. Felip, please come over,” Melai said.

