^

Entertainment

Melai Cantiveros excited to have Bisaya SB19 member Ken as guest

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 22, 2024 | 10:01am
Melai Cantiveros excited to have Bisaya SB19 member Ken as guest
SB19's Ken, also known as Felip
Felip via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian-turned-talk show host Melai Cantiveros could not contain her excitement when she announced that they are just waiting for a schedule to have SB19 member Ken as a guest in her online Bisaya show “Kuan on One.” 

Melai gave the names of Bisaya celebrities she wants to interview in her online show where she primarily converses in Bisaya to her fellow Bisaya celebrities.

“Isa rin pala sa mga gusto ko talaga ay si Felip ng SB19. Matutupad na siya this season,” she confirmed. 

Felip is the name that Ken Suson goes by whenever he has his solo endeavors outside of his famous P-pop group SB19. 

Ken was born in Pagadian in Zamboanga del Sur, a province in the Zamboanga Peninsula where majority of the residents speak Bisaya. As Felip, he has released a Bisaya song titled “Palayo.” 

Melai said that her team and Felip’s team are just fixing the latter’s schedule. She revealed that the SB19 member was supposed to guest last season but it did not push through. 

“Naghihintay lang talaga kami ng schedule niya kasi last time, okay na ‘yung schedule niya pero parang nagkaroon naman, parang nagka-sakit ata ako noon. Nagkaroon ng problema ba. So ngayon, naghihintay lang talaga kami. Kay Bisaya na siya (Ken). So naa tay SB19 nga Bisaya (We have an SB19 member who is Bisaya). Very proud tayo. Felip, please come over,” Melai said. 

RELATED: Melai Cantiveros admits getting nervous while interviewing JK Labajo, Regine Velasquez

MELAI CANTIVEROS

PINOY POP

SB19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Exclusive: Michael Cinco on Miss Universe, Chelsea, fashion battle of Heart & Pia

Exclusive: Michael Cinco on Miss Universe, Chelsea, fashion battle of Heart & Pia

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
Since I grew up in showbiz, I hardly get starstruck. But when I met Michael Cinco or MC in Dubai, I turned into a fangir...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Chiu is Tanduay calendar girl for 2025
play

Kim Chiu is Tanduay calendar girl for 2025

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress-singer Kim Chiu was unveiled as the latest calendar girl for local beverage company Tanduay.
Entertainment
fbtw
Dominic Roque returns to Siargao for Sue Ramirez &mdash; report

Dominic Roque returns to Siargao for Sue Ramirez — report

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Actor Dominic Roque reportedly returned to Siargao after supporting his friend Kathryn Bernardo for a block screening of "Hello,...
Entertainment
fbtw
A double surprise from Bruno Mars

A double surprise from Bruno Mars

By Baby A. Gil | 10 hours ago
Doesn’t Bruno Mars make all Pinoys feel proud? As everybody surely knows Bruno is half-Filipino.
Entertainment
fbtw
Chito Ro&ntilde;o helms Quantum Films&rsquo; 20th-year offering &lsquo;Espantaho&rsquo;

Chito Roño helms Quantum Films’ 20th-year offering ‘Espantaho’

By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
Master horror storyteller Chito Roño initially didn’t want to venture into horror again, but there’s a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gloria Diaz reacts to Chelsea Manalo's performance at Miss Universe 2024

Gloria Diaz reacts to Chelsea Manalo's performance at Miss Universe 2024

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz reacted to Chelsea Manalo's performance at the Miss Universe 2024 recently held in Mexico...
Entertainment
fbtw
Song Joong-ki welcomes 2nd child with Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong-ki welcomes 2nd child with Katy Louise Saunders

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 16 hours ago
Korean superstar Song Joong-ki and his British actress-wife Katy Louise Saunders’ family is growing with the birth of...
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI to hold 'Grand BINIverse' repeat show at Philippine Arena

BINI to hold 'Grand BINIverse' repeat show at Philippine Arena

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Star Music announced that BINI's repeat "Grand BINIverse" concert is set to be held in Philippine Arena next year.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Chiu embraces confidence, life wins in calendar girl stint

Kim Chiu embraces confidence, life wins in calendar girl stint

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Actress-singer Kim Chiu continues to be a beam of positivity after being named as the latest calendar girl for local beverage...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with