6 busted in 3 police, PDEA operations in Cotabato City

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 4:08pm
6 busted in 3 police, PDEA operations in Cotabato City
The couple arrested during an entrapment operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Cotabato City on Thursday, April 3, 2025, is now detained and awaiting prosecution.
COTABATO CITY — Six marijuana and shabu dealers, including a couple, were arrested in separate entrapment operations across three barangays in Cotabato City on Thursday, April 3.

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao detained a couple who sold P34,000 worth of shabu and 12 grams of dried marijuana, valued at P1,400, during a tradeoff in Barangay Rosary Heights 1, Cotabato City.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-BARMM, told reporters on Friday, April 4, that the operation leading to the arrest of the suspects was assisted by personnel from units of the Cotabato City Police Office under Col. Jibin Bongcayao.

They are currently detained at the PDEA-BARMM office in the PC Hill area of Cotabato City, according to Castro.

Bongcayao announced on Friday that three male marijuana peddlers were also taken into custody by the Cotabato City Police Office. The suspects were entrapped in Barangay Rosary Heights 10 during an operation coordinated with local officials.

The three men surrendered peacefully after realizing they had sold P700 worth of dried marijuana to Bongcayao's subordinates in the Drug Enforcement Unit.

Non-uniformed operatives from the Cotabato City Police Station 2, disguised as drug dependents, arrested a male shabu dealer during an entrapment operation on Thursday night in Barangay Poblacion 4.

Bongcayao said the officers involved in the operation immediately cuffed and detained the suspect after he sold them P748 worth of shabu on the premises of his house along Atienza Street in Barangay Poblacion 4.

