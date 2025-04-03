^

4 sellers of shabu, marijuana to pineapple plantation workers busted

John Unson - Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 4:10pm
4 sellers of shabu, marijuana to pineapple plantation workers busted
The four drug dealers entrapped by policemen in Tupi, South Cotabato are now locked in a police detention facility.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— Four drug dealers, who had been under surveillance for selling illegal substances in villages surrounding extensive pineapple plantations in Tupi, South Cotabato, were apprehended during a police entrapment operation on Tuesday, April 1.

Major Rovi Jardenil, Tupi municipal police chief, and the director of the Police Regional Office-12, Brig. Gen. Arnold Ardiente, separately announced on Thursday, April 3, that all four suspects, one of them a 34-year-old woman, are now detained. They are charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Residents of barangays around the vast pineapple plantations in South Cotabato’s adjoining Tupi and Polomolok towns confirmed to reporters that all four suspects sold shabu and marijuana to buyers in far-flung areas in both areas.

They reportedly evaded earlier attempts by local officials and non-uniformed policemen in Tupi and Polomolok to intercept them while distributing shabu and marijuana to their contacts, several of whom were arrested in recent months. 

Jardinel, in a report to the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office and Ardiente, said the suspects were immediately arrested after selling P81,600 worth of shabu to non-uniformed personnel of the Tupi Municipal Police Station, disguised as ordinary villagers, in a tradeoff on Tuesday night in a secluded area in Barangay Palian.

The operation that resulted in their arrest was planned with the help of local executives, barangay leaders and officials of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12, according to municipal officials, among them members of the multi-sector Tupi Municipal Peace and Order Council.

PDEA
