Billy Crawford taking legal action vs death hoax creators — Coleen Garcia

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 19, 2024 | 3:13pm
Billy Crawford taking legal action vs death hoax creators â€” Coleen Garcia
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Coleen Garcia-Crawford, wife of singer-TV host Billy Crawford, revealed that Billy has already taken legal steps against the perpetrators of his death hoax.

At an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during last week’s Tiffany & Co. Christmas tree lighting in Makati City, Coleen shared her reaction to the death hoax that recently circulated online, claiming that Billy passed away.

“You know what, it’s just really sad that some people are so disrespectful,” Coleen began. 

According to her, their family were in high spirits when they learned about the death hoax.

“We were coming from a trip where we felt so good. There's so much love and respect for Billy in France, and nakakalungkot lang na pag-uwi namin, parang ‘yun na agad ‘yung nakita namin na parang nakaka-ano lang, na bakit parang dito pa mismo sa bansa namin ganyan ang mga tao? Palibhasa when we were in France, we’re so respected and loved. People were so nice. Tapos ngayon… hindi ko naman nilalahat, pero s’yempre ‘di rin mawawala na may mga taong ganu’n.”

Their family, however, is no longer affected by the hoax.

“I believe he (Billy) is already taking legal action against the people who posted,” Coleen shared.

Billy, Coleen and their daughter Amari are now shuttling between Manila and France since Billy has reignited his career as an international music artist. 

