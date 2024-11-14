^

Jennylyn Mercado returns to GMA 2024 Christmas Station ID

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 14, 2024 | 8:19pm
Jennylyn Mercado returns to GMA 2024 Christmas Station ID
Actress Jennylyn Mercado
Jennylyn Mercado via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jennylyn Mercado returned to GMA's 2024 Christmas Station ID after her absence last year, shutting down rumors of network transfer.

Jennylyn and husband Dennis Trillo were seen in the station ID doing a seasonal cheer. 

Fans celebrated Jennylyn's inclusion in the station ID. 

"Nasa Christmas Station ID ng GMA si Jennylyn Mercado!!! SA WAKAS!!!," an X user wrote. 

Last July, Jennylyn revealed that she's a freelancer because she hasn't signed a new contract with GMA.

Jennylyn said that she still wanted to be a Kapuso. 

"Sa GMA naman po siyempre, palagi naman akong Kapuso, ang daming nag-aantay ng sagot kung lilipat ba," she said.  

"Ako naman, 20 years na po akong Kapuso and I am very thankful na hanggang ngayon po ay ako po ay Kapuso pa rin, mayroon pa rin mga nini-nego (negotiate), pero mabilis na lang po iyan, so we're just waiting for the contract pero happy pa rin naman ako maging Kapuso, basta gusto pa rin nila ako 'di ba?" she added. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

RELATEDJennylyn Mercado's GMA contract not yet renewed, now a freelancer

JENNYLYN MERCADO
