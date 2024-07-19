Jennylyn Mercado's GMA contract not yet renewed, now a freelancer

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jennylyn Mercado revealed that she's a freelancer now because she hasn't signed a new contract with GMA.

At her recent press conference for a new endorsement, Jennylyn said that she still wanted to be a Kapuso.

"Sa GMA naman po siyempre, palagi naman akong Kapuso, ang daming nag-aantay ng sagot kung lilipat ba," she said.

"Ako naman, 20 years na po akong Kapuso and I am very thankful na hanggang ngayon po ay ako po ay Kapuso pa rin, mayroon pa rin mga nini-nego (negotiate), pero mabilis na lang po iyan, so we're just waiting for the contract pero happy pa rin naman ako maging Kapuso, basta gusto pa rin nila ako 'di ba?" she added.

She also clarified the recent network transfer rumors, saying she hasn't received any offers.

"Wala po. Wala pong offer ang ibang network," she said.

When a reporter asked her: "So we could say na freelance ka ngayon?"

"Yes," Jennylyn said.

RELATED: 'Producers' Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado put up own production house