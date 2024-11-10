Max Collins confirms divorce from Pancho Magno

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Max Collins said that she and ex Pancho Magno are now legally separated.

In an interview with GMA Integrated News and aired on the Saturday edition of “Chika Minute” on “24 Oras,” Max said that they are now divorced. Max is a US citizen.

Their divorce papers were processed last October.

“We’re legally separated na. Yes, we are already [divorced],” the actress confirmed.

Though they are now legally separated, the former couple remains on amicable terms and are co-parenting their son.

“We wanted to show people that you can be like us. It’s possible,” she said.

