Pokwang airs frustration over lost e-wallet money

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Pokwang lamented how she lost money through unauthorized transactions by 30 unregistered numbers in her e-wallet in an Instagram post Saturday.

“Naghahanap-buhay po ako ng marangal nagbibigay po ako ng hanap-buhay sa mga single mom, tapos isang umaga pagka-gising mo simot ang laman ng GCash account??? Iba’t ibang number na hindi naka-rehistro halos nasa 30 numero na hindi naka-rehistro!!!” Pokwang wrote in the caption of her Instagram post that came with the screenshots of the unauthorized transactions on her GCash account.

The comedian questioned the registered SIM card law after she found out about what happened to her e-money.

“Ano nangyare sa registered SIM policy ngayon? Nakakaiyak binangon ko mag-isa ang negosyong pinabayaan ng taong inasahan ko, pinagkatiwalaan ko, pati ba naman dito naisahan pa rin ako? Nakakaiyak talaga,” Pokwang said, seemingly referring to her ex Lee O’Brian.

She and O’Brian parted ways this year. They had previously been business partners.

Pokwang called on GCash to address the issue. Her latest post included the statement issued by GCash.

“A few GCash users were affected due to errors in an ongoing system reconciliation process. This incident was isolated to a few users and we assure our customers that their accounts are safe. We have identified and reached out to our affected accounts. Wallet adjustments are ongoing,” read the statement of GCash.

RELATED: Pokwang's ex Lee O'Brian finally deported — Bureau of Immigration