^

Entertainment

Mavy Legaspi 'happy' for ex Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 5, 2024 | 12:08pm
Mavy Legaspi 'happy' for ex Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras
Composite images of Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara with Kobe Paras
Mavy Legaspi, Kobe Paras via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-host Mavy Legaspi has nothing but kind words for his ex-girlfriend Kyline Alcantara who is currently dating basketball player Kobe Paras.

Kobe confirmed the real score between him and Kyline during an interview with Cosmo Philippines, admitting Kyline was his biggest crush as they are dating.

The two have been the subject of dating rumors this year following Mavy's split with Kyline and a number of online exchanges.

Speaking to GMA's Nelson Canlas, Mavy said he was happy for Kyline and did not rule out crossing paths with her again.

"The person's happy, I'm happy. Let's end the year on a good note na peaceful... What's done is done also and lahat naman masaya," he said, adding he's always been civil. "At the end of the day, we're all just looking for happiness in our lives."

In fact, Mavy admitted he and Kyline have already encountered each other a couple of times already, sharing nods and smiles that assured they're on good terms for the most part.

The actor even teased that he's mingling in the gym, "Ang masasabi ko lang, my heart's happy. That's it."

The interview ended with Mavy talking about his upcoming project which has him focusing on working out and a diet, hence his regular trips to the gym. — Video from GMA Integrated News' YouTube channel

RELATED: Kobe Paras confirms dating 'crush' Kyline Alcantara

vuukle comment

KOBE PARAS

KYLINE ALCANTARA

MAVY LEGASPI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The Bootleg Beatles on their favorite things about the Fab Four

The Bootleg Beatles on their favorite things about the Fab Four

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
At first glance, one would mistake the members of the tribute band The Bootleg Beatles for the music icons Ringo Starr, George...
Entertainment
fbtw
Claudine Barretto sympathizes with Rita Daniela, says she's also a victim of abuse

Claudine Barretto sympathizes with Rita Daniela, says she's also a victim of abuse

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Actress Claudine Barretto sympathized with Rita Daniela after the latter filed an act of lasciviousness case against TV series...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mom&rsquo;s best and happiest time

Mom’s best and happiest time

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
From Oct. 19 to 24, my siblings Pete, Paul, Penny and I — together with our mom — were in Fukuoka, Japan. The...
Entertainment
fbtw
Matteo Guidicelli returns to school via Harvard Business School

Matteo Guidicelli returns to school via Harvard Business School

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Actor Matteo Guidicelli revealed that he returned to school and is now studying in Harvard Business School in Boston,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kobe Paras confirms dating 'crush' Kyline Alcantara

Kobe Paras confirms dating 'crush' Kyline Alcantara

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Kobe Paras revealed that he is dating his "crush" Kyline Alcantara. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kirk Bondad departs Manila for Mr. World 2024 finals

Kirk Bondad departs Manila for Mr. World 2024 finals

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 hours ago
Mister World 2022 Kirk Bondad left Manila early (6:40 a.m.) today en route to the Tan Son Nhat airport in Vietnam, in time...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe announces 2024 judges, selection committee&nbsp;

Miss Universe announces 2024 judges, selection committee 

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 hours ago
The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has announced the names of the men and women who will comprise the judging panel during...
Entertainment
fbtw
Music giant Quincy Jones dies at 91

Music giant Quincy Jones dies at 91

5 hours ago
Quincy Jones, the polymath hitmaker who ruled the American music industry with a magic touch for well over half a century,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Legends, freaks and icons gather at &lsquo;Shake, Rattle and Ball&rsquo; 2024

Legends, freaks and icons gather at ‘Shake, Rattle and Ball’ 2024

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
From Chucky doll and his bride to pop superstar Taylor Swift, celebrities, showbiz personalities, and influencers —...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with