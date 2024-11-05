Mavy Legaspi 'happy' for ex Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-host Mavy Legaspi has nothing but kind words for his ex-girlfriend Kyline Alcantara who is currently dating basketball player Kobe Paras.

Kobe confirmed the real score between him and Kyline during an interview with Cosmo Philippines, admitting Kyline was his biggest crush as they are dating.

The two have been the subject of dating rumors this year following Mavy's split with Kyline and a number of online exchanges.

Speaking to GMA's Nelson Canlas, Mavy said he was happy for Kyline and did not rule out crossing paths with her again.

"The person's happy, I'm happy. Let's end the year on a good note na peaceful... What's done is done also and lahat naman masaya," he said, adding he's always been civil. "At the end of the day, we're all just looking for happiness in our lives."

In fact, Mavy admitted he and Kyline have already encountered each other a couple of times already, sharing nods and smiles that assured they're on good terms for the most part.

The actor even teased that he's mingling in the gym, "Ang masasabi ko lang, my heart's happy. That's it."

The interview ended with Mavy talking about his upcoming project which has him focusing on working out and a diet, hence his regular trips to the gym. — Video from GMA Integrated News' YouTube channel

RELATED: Kobe Paras confirms dating 'crush' Kyline Alcantara