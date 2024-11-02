^

Entertainment

Janno Gibbs remembers late dad Ronaldo Valdez

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
November 2, 2024 | 12:00am
Janno Gibbs remembers late dad Ronaldo Valdez
Janno Gibbs looks back on how his late father and grandfather were instrumental in his entry into the entertainment business.

MANILA, Philippines — Talking about his late dad Ronaldo Valdez through interviews has helped Janno Gibbs to somehow cope with the loss of his father.

Janno recently shared in a chat with this paper and another media outlet that most members of his family are still not OK after the demise of the veteran actor in December 2023.

“It’s the same with me. I still have episodes (where I suddenly remember him). I’d forget na, ‘Ay wala na pala.’ Sometimes, for example, we have (family) occasions, a party, it’s like, ‘I’m gonna see my dad again. Ah, wala na pala.’”

But it helped that he was able to grant interviews and had spoken about his dad. “Ako ang pinakamaagang naging OK. Because of my interviews like with Karen Davila, Boy Abunda, nailabas ko. Naiyak ko na. So it’s a great help. It’s like therapy. My family doesn’t get to do that.”

He also remembered Ronaldo as someone who piqued his interest in showbiz early on. When he was a teenager, he would ask his dad to bring him to film production outfits and sets. “Kinukulit ko siya (he would tell his dad), ‘Sama mo ko kahit extra lang.’ He didn’t want me to be an actor because of him. But what he did was, he brought me to Regal (Entertainment), to Mother (Lily Monteverde).

Photo shows Janno with his late dad and veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez. The actor-comedian has opened up about how he was able to cope with the loss of his father, who passed away back in December 2023.

“Hindi niya ako sinamahan, hinatid lang niya ako,” Janno recalled and added that his dad wanted him to make it on his own in the showbiz industry.

Janno proudly noted that his first movie was with the late comedy king Dolphy in “Kalabog En Bosyo Strike Again” in 1986 and that Ronaldo’s first film was also with Dolphy in “Pepe en Pilar” in 1966.

It was Dolphy who suggested his dad’s screen name as Valdez. “My dad’s last name is Gibbs. The Valdez came from Dolphy. My dad used a different screen name before. But they needed an onscreen partner for Susan Roces,” said Janno.

“They introduced my daddy. Eh hindi pa ayos ang daddy ko, medyo gusgusin, hindi pa nakaayos. Mahirap lang naman ang daddy ko, ang background niya. Dolphy refused him. So ginawa ng manager, inayusan, binalik. ‘Ayan, OK ‘to.’ Haha! Hindi na nakilala ni Dolphy.”

Janno also felt lucky that his late grandfather, National Artist Gerry de Leon, brought him to the set of “Banaue: Stairway to the Sky,” the latter’s last film before he passed away. “It was the first time na nakasama ako sa shooting (set), but not in the movie. It was my first (set) experience.”

De Leon was honored at the Film Development Council of the Philippines’ Philippine Film Industry Month (PFIM) celebration last September.

Janno with a statue of his late grandfather, National Artist Gerry de Leon.– Photo from Janno Gibbs' Instagram

Janno also looked back on his early days in the entertainment business.

“Nagkaroon kasi ako ng reputation na late, unprofessional, ganun which is kasalanan ko rin. You see, in my Instagram, my name there is jannolategibbs. I used it as a joke and spiel on my shows, ‘Alam niyo naman ako laging late.’ When in fact, when you asked the production, yung late na yun, hindi naman masyado yun eh. Yung fashionably (late) lang, you get me? Tama lang,” he said.

He went on to clarify that he was “never a cause of delay.” “‘We couldn’t start because wala pa si Janno.’ It never happened, especially now kasi nga medyo nabansagan akong ganun.”

Janno further admitted that there came a time that no one wanted to hire him for a project. “So when I entered Viva, I said, ‘I need to shape up.’ I said, kailangan hindi ako mapahiya because Viva got me again. So ever since that I joined Viva, hindi na ko nala-late sa shooting. Kahit yung konting late lang, no. When they say it’s 8 or 6 a.m., nandun ako.”

On what made him change his work ethics, he told The STAR, “Because it was affecting my work already. And then parang ayaw na akong kunin. And, of course, sa Viva yun eh hindi naman nakikita ng ibang network.

“But even in ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,’ if you ask them, like Coco (Martin), hindi naman ako nala-late dun kasi kung hindi magagalit ‘di ba? I wouldn’t stay in the show for three months if I’m difficult to work with. I hope they give me a chance because marami pa akong ibubuga. I still have the passion for it.”

vuukle comment

ACTOR

TRENDING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Taylor Swift,&rsquo; &lsquo;Olivia Rodrigo&rsquo; attend Tim Yap&rsquo;s Halloween ball
play

‘Taylor Swift,’ ‘Olivia Rodrigo’ attend Tim Yap’s Halloween ball

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 9 hours ago
Sparkle artists dressed as pop superstars Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo were among the stars that graced the “Shake,...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Where&rsquo;s Pia?&rsquo;: &lsquo;Heart Evangelista&rsquo; wins Best in Costume at Tim Yap&rsquo;s Halloween ball
play

‘Where’s Pia?’: ‘Heart Evangelista’ wins Best in Costume at Tim Yap’s Halloween ball

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
Model and beauty queen Francine Garcia received a special award at Tim Yap’s “Shake, Rattle and Ball presents...
Entertainment
fbtw
3 days after relationship reveal, Kiefer Ravena, Diana Mackey now engaged

3 days after relationship reveal, Kiefer Ravena, Diana Mackey now engaged

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Days after revealing their relationship, beauty queen Diana Mackey and basketball star Kiefer Ravena announced that they are...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dios mio!': Julie Anne San Jose on Maria Clara's reaction to being a calendar girl
play

'Dios mio!': Julie Anne San Jose on Maria Clara's reaction to being a calendar girl

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
The announcement of Julie Anne San Jose as the new Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl comes several months after she wrapped...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rayver Cruz supportive, excited for Julie Anne San Jose's calendar girl debut
play

Rayver Cruz supportive, excited for Julie Anne San Jose's calendar girl debut

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
Actor Rayver Cruz is supportive of his partner Julie Anne San Jose making her debut as a calendar girl. He even wants multiple...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Game of Thrones' movie in early development: reports

'Game of Thrones' movie in early development: reports

By Agence France-Presse | 13 hours ago
While George R.R. Martin and "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have discussed potential movies based...
Entertainment
fbtw
KC Concepcion comments on Sharon Cuneta's post, hinting at reconciliation

KC Concepcion comments on Sharon Cuneta's post, hinting at reconciliation

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
All now seems well with “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta and daughter KC Concepcion. 
Entertainment
fbtw
How Ai-Ai and Arnell&rsquo;s sing-along days led to lifelong friendship

How Ai-Ai and Arnell’s sing-along days led to lifelong friendship

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
There’s no chance of feeling blue whenever Ai-Ai delas Alas and Arnell Ignacio are around. Ai-Ai and Arnell appeared...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mikkel Lentz on why Michael learns to rock songs stand test of time

Mikkel Lentz on why Michael learns to rock songs stand test of time

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Michael Learns To Rock has recently released the single, A Life To Remember. The latter is a welcome addition to the legendary...
Entertainment
fbtw
From Maria Clara to calendar girl: Julie Anne embraces &lsquo;bolder, more fun side&rsquo;

From Maria Clara to calendar girl: Julie Anne embraces ‘bolder, more fun side’

By Leah Salterio | 1 day ago
“This is a surreal moment.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with