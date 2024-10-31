^

Entertainment

Archie Alemania out in 'Widows' War' after Rita Daniela incident

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 31, 2024 | 4:23pm
Archie Alemania out in 'Widows' War' after Rita Daniela incident
Composite photo shows GMA actress Rita Daniela and actor Archie Alemania.
Rita Daniela and Archie Alemania via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Archie Alemania is no longer part of the GMA series “Widows' War” after news of his alleged inappropriate behavior towards his co-star Rita Daniela broke out.

Philstar.com was able to obtain a copy of Daniela's affidavit. 

In Paragraph 41 of her affidavit sent to the Office of the Prosecutor in Bacoor, Cavite, Daniel said she can no longer work with Alemania because of the trauma. 

“That I immediately reported the incident to GMA management, which acted promptly to remove the Respondent to 'Widows' War,' as the unbearable trauma it caused me made it impossible for me to work with him,” Daniela said. 

“However, I was advised by my management that as regards the criminal aspect of Respondents acts, the same must be filed before this Honorable office,” she added. 

A GMA source also confirmed to Philstar.com that Alemania is no longer part of the show. 

Daniela is among the regular cast in the nightly thriller as Rebecca Palacios, the central family that figures in the mysterious murders in the Palacios residence. Alemania was cast in a supporting role. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

Daniela has filed an acts of lasciviousness complaint against Alemania, citing an incident that allegedly occurred following a party in Quezon City in September.

The actress filed the complaint before a Bacoor City prosecutor, stating that Alemania committed inappropriate acts following the gathering hosted by another actress.

"Being a public figure, a contractual artist with a reputation to protect, it is very difficult for me to file this case, but the trauma I have experienced from the incident has given me the courage to face the consequences," Daniela's complaint read.

