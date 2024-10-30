^

Nation

Rita Daniela files lasciviousness complaint vs Archie Alemania

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 7:24pm
Rita Daniela files lasciviousness complaint vs Archie Alemania
Composite photo shows GMA actress Rita Daniela and actor Archie Alemania.
Rita Daniela and Archie Alemania via Instagram

Trigger warning: This article discusses acts of lasciviousness

 

MANILA, Philippines — GMA actress Rita Daniela has filed an acts of lasciviousness complaint against actor Archie Alemania, stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred following a party in Quezon City in September.

On Wednesday, October 30, Daniela filed the complaint before a Bacoor City prosecutor, stating that Alemania committed inappropriate acts following the gathering hosted by another actress.

"Being a public figure, a contractual artist with a reputation to protect, it is very difficult for me to file this case, but the trauma I have experienced from the incident has given me the courage to face the consequences," Daniela's complaint reads.

The alleged incident

According to Daniela’s affidavit, Alemania, appearing to be intoxicated at the party, initially made a "shocking" comment toward her. Although it made her uncomfortable, she brushed it off, assuming it was due to his drunkenness.

“Naturally, this made me feel uncomfortable; but since those who heard it just laughed it out. I likewise just tried to dismiss it thinking that Respondent was just drunk,” Daniela’s affidavit read. 

Daniela said that she left the party and booked a vehicle from a ride-hailing app. However, the actor offered her a ride home.

The actress initially refused; however, thinking that Alemania was already sober, she agreed to ride.

The alleged act began while they were at Cavitex on the way to Daniela’s house, when the actor allegedly put his right hand on her shoulder and neck.

“Despite of that I still removed his hand while pretending to be cool,” Daniela’s affidavit read. 

When they arrived at her home and she was about to exit the vehicle, Daniela stated that Alemania grabbed her hand and asked for a kiss. She told him to go home and reminded him that she knew his wife.

Daniela recounted that, undeterred, Alemania kissed her without her consent. She struggled multiple times before managing to push him away.

As she exited the vehicle, Alemania allegedly pulled her back by grabbing her bag, then embraced her from behind and touched her inappropriately.

Daniela said she began to cry and eventually broke free from his hold.

The complaint included a screenshot of a message Daniela sent to Alemania after the incident, in which she said that she felt disrespected and violated.

Alemania reportedly replied later that day, apologizing and attributing his behavior to intoxication.

Philstar.com has reached out to Alemania for a comment about the matter, but he has yet to respond.

 

Victims of sexual abuse can report cases to the CHR Citizens’ Help and Assistance Division through the following contact details:

vuukle comment

GMA

RITA DANIELA

SEXUAL ABUSE

SEXUAL HARRASSMENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte: Sara&rsquo;s threat just hyperbole

Duterte: Sara’s threat just hyperbole

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 21 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte laughed off Vice President Sara Duterte’s remark that she would throw the remains of...
Nation
fbtw
Kristine damage to agriculture reaches P3.4 billion

Kristine damage to agriculture reaches P3.4 billion

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
The amount of damage to agriculture caused by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine has reached P3.4 billion, according to the Department...
Nation
fbtw
PITX routes to Bicol, Visayas, Mindanao back to normal after storm

PITX routes to Bicol, Visayas, Mindanao back to normal after storm

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Routes at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) to areas previously affected by severe tropical storm “Trami”...
Nation
fbtw
11 SAF troopers face ax for escorting Chinese man

11 SAF troopers face ax for escorting Chinese man

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
Eleven officers of the police Special Action Force are facing dismissal from service for allegedly moonlighting as security...
Nation
fbtw
2 Chinese vessels spotted near Aurora

2 Chinese vessels spotted near Aurora

By Pia Lee-Brago | 21 hours ago
Two Chinese fishing boats have reportedly been spotted near Aurora province, according to the Philippine Navy.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cordillera workers to receive pay hike

Cordillera workers to receive pay hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
Minimum wage earners in the Cordilleras are expected to receive a higher take-home pay as the Regional Tripartite Wages and...
Nation
fbtw
2 die in Kalinga road mishap

2 die in Kalinga road mishap

By Artemio Dumlao | 21 hours ago
Two high school students died while three others were injured in a vehicular accident in Tabuk, Kalinga on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
3 nabbed for kidnap of South Korean

3 nabbed for kidnap of South Korean

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
Three people tagged in the kidnapping of a South Korean man in Mabalacat, Pampanga have been arrested, police reported y...
Nation
fbtw
Kanlaon spews gas anew

Kanlaon spews gas anew

By Gilbert Bayoran | 21 hours ago
Another elevated sulfur dioxide emission was recorded at Kanlaon Volcano in Negros on Monday, according to the Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
DepEd warns vs fake cash aid

DepEd warns vs fake cash aid

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
The Department of Education has warned the public against fake online posts using the DepEd’s logo to deceive students...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with