Rita Daniela files lasciviousness complaint vs Archie Alemania

Trigger warning: This article discusses acts of lasciviousness

MANILA, Philippines — GMA actress Rita Daniela has filed an acts of lasciviousness complaint against actor Archie Alemania, stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred following a party in Quezon City in September.

On Wednesday, October 30, Daniela filed the complaint before a Bacoor City prosecutor, stating that Alemania committed inappropriate acts following the gathering hosted by another actress.

"Being a public figure, a contractual artist with a reputation to protect, it is very difficult for me to file this case, but the trauma I have experienced from the incident has given me the courage to face the consequences," Daniela's complaint reads.

The alleged incident

According to Daniela’s affidavit, Alemania, appearing to be intoxicated at the party, initially made a "shocking" comment toward her. Although it made her uncomfortable, she brushed it off, assuming it was due to his drunkenness.

“Naturally, this made me feel uncomfortable; but since those who heard it just laughed it out. I likewise just tried to dismiss it thinking that Respondent was just drunk,” Daniela’s affidavit read.

Daniela said that she left the party and booked a vehicle from a ride-hailing app. However, the actor offered her a ride home.

The actress initially refused; however, thinking that Alemania was already sober, she agreed to ride.

The alleged act began while they were at Cavitex on the way to Daniela’s house, when the actor allegedly put his right hand on her shoulder and neck.

“Despite of that I still removed his hand while pretending to be cool,” Daniela’s affidavit read.

When they arrived at her home and she was about to exit the vehicle, Daniela stated that Alemania grabbed her hand and asked for a kiss. She told him to go home and reminded him that she knew his wife.

Daniela recounted that, undeterred, Alemania kissed her without her consent. She struggled multiple times before managing to push him away.

As she exited the vehicle, Alemania allegedly pulled her back by grabbing her bag, then embraced her from behind and touched her inappropriately.

Daniela said she began to cry and eventually broke free from his hold.

The complaint included a screenshot of a message Daniela sent to Alemania after the incident, in which she said that she felt disrespected and violated.

Alemania reportedly replied later that day, apologizing and attributing his behavior to intoxication.

Philstar.com has reached out to Alemania for a comment about the matter, but he has yet to respond.

Victims of sexual abuse can report cases to the CHR Citizens’ Help and Assistance Division through the following contact details: