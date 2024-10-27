'Pulang Araw' stars Sanya Lopez, Ashley Ortega call for justice for comfort women

Ashley Ortega and Sanya Lopez attend the Pandesal Forum on World War II Comfort Women held in Kamuning Bakery in Quezon City last October 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Sanya Lopez broke into tears while recalling the first time she met some of the lolas (grandmothers) who were comfort women during World War II. Her "Pulang Araw" co-star Ashley Ortega revealed that it was the same scene when they first met the lolas before they filmed the ongoing war series on GMA-7.

Sanya and Ashley were invited to the Pandesal Forum on the comfort women during World War II last October 24 held in Kamuning Bakery in Quezon City.

"Napakabigat po ano. I mean, kanina pa sumasakit ang batok ko kaka-control ng nararamdaman ko. Artista lang naman po ako. Sa totoo lang po pero ramdam ko 'yung mga ipinaglalaban ng mga kababaihan natin dito," Sanya began.

She currently plays Teresita Borromeo, a bodabil (vaudeville) star from a wealthy family who catches the attention of the ruthless Japanese Imperial Army Colonel Yuta Saitoh (played by Dennis Trillo).

"Naiiyak ako. Sa totoo po, ganito rin po 'yung naramdaman ko noong una ko silang nakasama."

“Pasensiya na po kasi nu'ng nakausap ko sila, sobrang durug na durog din po ako. Sobrang sakit po sa puso na marinig ‘yung kuwento nila," she added.

Sanya recalled meeting two of the lolas when she visited the organization Lila Pilipina.

“Isa po sa mga tumatak sa akin doon ‘yung kuwento ni Lola Isang (Narcisa). Sabi niya po, kapag nakikita niya ang mga kabataan ngayon, ‘masaya sila, kung siguro ako ‘yun ngayon, siguro ang saya-saya ko.’ Doon ko na-realize na sobrang suwerte pala ng henerasyon ngayon, na hindi natin naranasan ‘yung naranasan nila nu'ng panahon ng Hapon. Napaka-palad po sobra natin na hindi natin naranasan ‘yun," Sanya said in tears.

She also appealed for justice because there are only a few lolas who are alive today.

"Nakakalungkot po na dalawa na lang po sa kanila ang natitirang buhay. Kailan kaya nila matatanggap ang hustisya na nararapat para sa kanila? Kasi konti na lang sila, so kailan pa, 'di ba po?" Sanya said.

Ashley agreed with her co-star. She also recounted her own experience meeting the lolas because she is also among the actresses tapped to play a comfort woman.

Ashley plays Sister Manuela Apolonio, a nun who was dragged by Japanese Imperial Army soldiers when they saw her inside the church to be one of the comfort women.

"Noong una, kinabahan talaga ako kasi magiging honest po ako. Hindi pa ako masyadong aware sa lahat ng mga nangyari sa comfort women. But I am really grateful na na-meet ko 'yung mga lolas. I was heartbroken.

"Tama sinabi ni Ate Sanya. Lahat kami nag-iiyakan kami noon. May kasama kaming creatives and press, pati sila naiiyak, hindi lang kaming mga artista ang gaganap ng role nila," she recalled.

She noted that just like her, she has read feedback and comments from young people who were like her who had limited knowledge about the events and atrocities of World War II in the Philippines.

"Ngayon lang nila nalalaman na may ganito palang nangyayari during World War II. 'Yun ang gusto talaga namin iparating sa mga hindi pa completely aware sa mga pinagdaanan nila.

"Now I am happy na 'yung mga students siguro na nalaman na nila ang mga nangyari and I think it's about time na you know isalaysay namin 'yung mga istorya ng mga comfort women. Para hindi maulit ang nangyari noon at para mabigyan ng hustisya 'yung mga comfort women natin," Ashley said.

She agreed with Sanya and the calls for justice for comfort women, many of those still alive are yet to receive them.

Ashley noted that as an actor, she felt the raw emotions felt by the comfort women while playing her role.

"'Yung mga iba hindi pa nakakatanggap ng hustisya at 'yun siguro 'yung pinakamasakit na pwedeng maramdaman nila. Kasi kami bilang mga comfort women (in the show), alam mo 'yung parang naranasan din namin 'yung naranasan din namin 'yung naranasan nila? 'Yung mga eksenang mabibigat talaga, na iniisip ko every after scene na, 'Grabe nangyari talaga ito. Hindi lang pala ito teleserye.' So what more pa kaya 'yung mga totoong comfort women na talagang pinagdaanan nila 'yun. So talagang masakit talaga sa puso," she said.

Ashley is happy that the cast and their show "Pulang Araw" can be a voice for the comfort women and victims of World War II.

"I'm happy na naging voice ang 'Pulang Araw' at naging aware ang mga kabataan natin kung ano ang nangyari hindi lang sa comfort women story pero 'yung mga nangyari talaga noong giyera. Napakaraming Pilipino ang nag-sakripisyo at lumaban," she said.

"Pulang Araw" currently airs on GMA-7 after "24 Oras." It remains in the Top 10 most streamed show in Netflix Philippines since it premiered last July 29. — Video from Wilson Lee Flores YouTube channel

