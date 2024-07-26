What is Bodabil? Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez to play Bodabil stars in 'Pulang Araw'

The four main leads of 'Pulang Araw' (from left) David Licauco, Alden Richards, Barbie Forteza and Sanya Lopez at the show's press conference held on July 9, 2024 in The Peninsula Hotel in Makati City.

MANILA, Philippines — Sanya Lopez and Barbie Forteza had to learn tap dance for the first time, and act, sing and dance all at the same time to be convincing Bodabil stars in "Pulang Araw."

The actresses are two of the four main leads of the show premiering tonight in Netflix at 8 p.m. and will start airing on GMA-7 on July 29 after "24 Oras."

"Ang saya ng experience kasi sobrang malapit sa puso ko si Sanya and we both experienced something for the very first time na magagamit namin sa trabaho at saka sa character namin dito sa 'Pulang Araw.' Kaya memorable sa akin ang Bodabil at tap dance," said Barbie during the July 9 press conference for the show held in Makati.

Barbie plays Adelina dela Cruz, the illegitimate daughter of Bodabil actor and theater owner Julio Borromeo, played by Epy Quizon.

Sanya, meanwhile, is happy that she gets to star with Barbie, who is the real-life girlfriend of her older brother, actor Jak Roberto.

"Challenge sa amin pareho. Ni wala kaming idea sa pagta-tap dance.

"Kumakanta habang nagta-tap dance. Umaarte habang nagta-tap dance. Kailangan ng emosyon. Hindi siya biro. At first, akala namin madali lang, parang paa-paa lang. Na-realize namin mas mabilis mag-hip-hop," Sanya explained.

She plays Adelina's half-sister, Teresita.

What is Bodabil?

In GMA's promotional art card for the show, it explained that Bodabil is a show that is likened to a circus where viewers are treated to singing, dancing, drama and comedy. It was brought by American soldiers who first performed vaudeville in the country.

In the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Encyclopedia of Philippine Art. Vol. VII, it referred to Bodabil as the "indigenized" form of vaudeville that was introduced in the Philippines around the turn of the 20th century.

Vaudeville is defined as a theatrical genre that began in France at the end of the 19th century. It spread in other parts of the world, including the United States in the early 1880s.

Deeper meaning

The show's concept creator Suzette Doctolero told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview during the July 9 press conference that Bodabil was the new addition to her original concept for the show, which she conceptualized in 2012.

"Kaya ko nilagay 'yung Bodabil kasi isa na siyang dead art pero 'yun 'yung lola ng entablado," she said.

Doctolero, who is known for penning GMA-7's other historical or big-budget shows like the pre-Spanish historical drama "Amaya," shared that introducing Bodabil to today's audience is connected to her as a creative or part of the media industry.

"I think it's my stand as a writer sa isang industriya ng telebisyon na medyo nanganganib din because of new platforms. And just like Bodabil before, gusto ko rin i-emphasize na 'yung artist ng Bodabil and kami rin sa industriya ngayon, kahit na may tag-hirap at puwede tayong ma-involve sa isang gyera na hindi natin gusto, yet nagpe-perform at naghahandog pa rin tayo ng entertainment sa mga tao," Doctolero explained.

She also said that people should watch out for real-life personalities, Bodabil stars, who will be introduced in the show. In the teaser, Julie Anne San Jose will guest as Katy de la Cruz, the Filipino singer who was known as the "Queen of Bodabil."

Related: 'Pulang Araw' to have SB19, Ben&Ben collab song; Julie Anne San Jose as guest star

"At the same time, ipinapakita rin dito 'yung mga totoong naging Bodabil stars like Katy dela Cruz with Julie Anne San Jose, then we have Dolphy, hindi ko pa nasusulat sa script then we have Tugo and Pugo na mga totoong Bodabil stars na lumalaban sa mga Hapon pero at the same time nagpe-perform sila," Doctolero said.

Tugo and Pugo were a popular Bodabil comedic duo. Dolphy, whose son Epy is part of the main cast of the show, was known to have jumpstarted his career as a Bodabil performer.

Epy even said that one of the reasons he accepted the role in the series was because of his late father's stint as a Bodabil performer.

"Malapit ito sa puso ko dahil ang tatay ko ay isang mananayaw ng Bodabil at siyempre pinagdaanan ng tatay ko ang giyera. Naikwento niya sa akin. So, isa pong proyekto na talagang malapit sa puso ko," Epy said.

RELATED: Epy Quizon says 'Pulang Araw' role close to his heart because of dad Dolphy