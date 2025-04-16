GMA Network sets Holy Week 2025 program lineup

“The Chosen: Last Supper” shows the people of Israel welcoming Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning. But — instead of confronting Rome — he turns the tables on the Jewish religious festival.

MANILA, Philippines — GMA Network is filling up its Holy Week 2025 schedule with a number of classic Biblical movies and episodes of the popular religious drama "The Chosen."

Kicking off Maundy Thursday, April 17, at 6:00 a.m. is the biographical animated film "The Story of Jesus for Children" and after several family movies is biblical epic "Noah" starring Russell Crowe as the titular character airs at 11:30 a.m.

In the afternoon "The Chosen" begins airing at 2:30 p.m. then in the evening is the Hollywood classic "The Ten Commandments" at 7:30 p.m. starring Charlton Heston as Moses.

The morning of Good Friday, April 18, will have religious drama "Magdalena," internationally acclaimed inspirational program "Power to Unite with Elvira," and animated musical movie "Joseph: King of Dreams" in succession.

At noon after two family movies, the Sto. Domingo Church will lead reflections for Jesus' seven last words through "Siete Palabras," and at 3:00 p.m. will be more episodes of "The Chosen."

Black Satuday, April 19, begins with the movie "Jesus" followed by the musical religious special "Himig Panalangin."

In the afternoon will be another religious epic "Ben-hur" then the final set of "The Chosen" episodes at 3:00 p.m.

