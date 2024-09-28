'Pulang Araw' nominated at Venice TV Award 2024

'Pulang Araw' lead stars (from left) are Sanya Lopez, David Licauco, Barbie Forteza and Alden Richards. Dennis Trillo (rightmost) also joins the main cast.

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7's "Pulang Araw" was nominated as among the best soaps or telenovelas at the Venice TV Award 2024.

The network announced the show's recent feat in its Facebook post.

"#PulangAraw received a nomination for the Best Soap/Telenovela from the Venice TV Award 2024," the caption read.

The award was won by Portugal's "Lady of Tides."

The Venice TV Award takes place after the Venice Film Festival. It hands out gold trophies in 19 categories. It is supported by ACT (Association of Commercial TV), EGTA (European Group of Television Advertising), and The IMZ International Music + Media Center.

Its website said that the award was launched as a "tribute to and celebration of television, increasing national and international recognition for both producers and broadcasters who create high-quality output."

"Pulang Araw" tells the story of four friends whose lives and romances get intertwined and complicated after World War II broke out in the Philippines.

It airs weekdays after "24 Oras" on GMA-7.

