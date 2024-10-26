^

Donny Pangilinan, Melai Cantiveros, Joshua Garcia sign with ABS-CBN anew

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 26, 2024 | 9:30am
Stars (from left) Donny Pangilinan, Melai Cantiveros and Joshua Garcia renew their contracts with ABS-CBN.
Star Magic, ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Donny Pangilinan, Melai Cantiveros and Joshua Garcia remain with ABS-CBN as they sign new contracts this week as part of its roster of talents. 

Sam Milby and Francine Diaz also chose to renew their contracts. Jake Cuenca, who has been with the station after years in GMA-7, also chose to remain with the embattled network. 

“I’m just so happy that despite everything we’ve never lost hope and we continue to come up with more things that people have not seen before, and I’m just very, very glad to be part of this journey and I can’t wait for what’s to come,” Donny said. 

He will soon be starring with his perennial screen partner Belle Mariano in the series "How to Spot a Red Flag." 

Since his breakout appearance in ABS-CBN's reality show "Pinoy Big Brother," Joshua has managed to establish himself as a serious actor. 

“Thank you sa 10 taon na pagtitiwala sa akin at hindi n'yo ako iniwan. Kayo na 'yung parang naging pangalawang pamilya ko kaya maraming salamat. And of course to Star Magic, kung hindi dahil sa tiyaga nila sa akin sa pag-hone ng craft ko, maraming salamat,” the actor said. 

Joshua's next project is the Philippine remake of “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” with Anne Curtis.

“Hindi ko maimagine ang sarili ko na wala ako sa ABS. I’m so happy with this family,” Melai said. 

Melai is another product of "PBB," and similarly, another alumnus, Sam is happy to stay with the network for 19 years. 

Present at the contract signing event were ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, chief operating officer Cory Vidanes, group chief financial officer Rick Tan, and Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi.

Also joining them were Star Magic’s talent managers Alan Real, Cris Tapang, Monch Navales, Nenette Rustia, April del Rosario, and Deejaye Cuadrado Dela Paz. Melai’s co-manager Kate Pepito, Sam’s co-manager and Cornerstone president Erickson Raymundo, Francine’s co-manager John Ling, and Donny’s co-manager and mom Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan were also present.

