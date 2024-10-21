^

Entertainment

Kris Aquino to return to showbiz via new ABS-CBN show

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 21, 2024 | 12:01pm
Kris Aquino to return to showbiz via new ABS-CBN show
Kris Aquino
Kris Aquino via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that she will make her ABS-CBN comeback before the year ends. 

In her Instagram post, Kris gave an update on her health condition as well as her showbiz comeback. 

“Para hindi kayo magsawang magdasal. Sabi nyo, you miss watching me. I want to thank my former ABS-CBN bosses for allowing Jasmin and Darla to work with me on a show which will launch before 2024 ends,” Kris said. 

“Secret muna ‘yung concept, but you will get to see my pres’nt day journey and as much as possible the reality of Kris, Bimb, and my ‘through the years” best friends (my extended family) and definitely my team of doctors who are now among my most trusted friends,” she added. 

In the same post, Kris said that she's cancer-free but have life-threatening multiple autoimmune diseases. 

“I now have 5, possibly 6 autoimmune conditions. But the scary part is that 3 of the diagnosed ones are life threatening in other words- pwedeng ma-damage my vital organs or my blood vessels, specifically my artery connecting my lungs to my heart- to the extent na I can die immediately from a stroke or aneurysm or cardiac arrest,” Kris said.

RELATED: 'Welcome back': Kris Aquino back to Manila

vuukle comment

KRIS AQUINO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
A place where you&rsquo;re bound to bump into friends

A place where you’re bound to bump into friends

By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
Friday, Oct. 4, was a classic case of serendipity.
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez pursues music career

Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez pursues music career

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Miss World Philippines 2024 Krishnah Gravidez assured her fans that she has ample time to prepare for her upcoming international...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liam Payne shares One Direction song that &lsquo;makes you really happy and alive&rsquo; in old STAR interview

Liam Payne shares One Direction song that ‘makes you really happy and alive’ in old STAR interview

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
Back in March 2012, The STAR had the opportunity to interview the late One Direction member Liam Payne on behalf of the British...
Entertainment
fbtw
ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio now an Air Force reservist

ABS-CBN executive Charo Santos-Concio now an Air Force reservist

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Actress and former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio has found a "deeper sense of purpose" after enlisting and graduating...
Entertainment
fbtw
The anatomy of the Pinoy zombie, according to director Carlo Ledesma

The anatomy of the Pinoy zombie, according to director Carlo Ledesma

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
“Why are the zombies still talking?” and other burning questions about Netflix Philippines’ “Outside”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Child actor Euwenn Mikaell wows veterans Eula Valdes, Michael De Mesa

Child actor Euwenn Mikaell wows veterans Eula Valdes, Michael De Mesa

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Seasoned actors can easily spot talents. They know when a neophyte, regardless of age, has the potential to pursue a career...
Entertainment
fbtw
Korean-American actor Kevin Kreider honored to be part of 'Hello, Love, Again'

Korean-American actor Kevin Kreider honored to be part of 'Hello, Love, Again'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
The "Bling Empire" actor plays Uno in the upcoming sequel to the 2019 hit "Hello, Love, Goodbye," starring Alden Richards...
Entertainment
fbtw
'An honest film': Sid Lucero, Carlo Ledesma react to 'Outside' expectations

'An honest film': Sid Lucero, Carlo Ledesma react to 'Outside' expectations

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Director Carlo Ledesma and actor Sid Lucero are playing down audience expectations of their new movie "Outside" being a competent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne among Rock Hall of Fame inductees

Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne among Rock Hall of Fame inductees

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Cher, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne were among this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, an elite group formally...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos share Taiwan travel tips
Exclusive

Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos share Taiwan travel tips

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil shared several must-haves when traveling to Taiwan, as well as the places they're...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with