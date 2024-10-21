Kris Aquino to return to showbiz via new ABS-CBN show

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino revealed that she will make her ABS-CBN comeback before the year ends.

In her Instagram post, Kris gave an update on her health condition as well as her showbiz comeback.

“Para hindi kayo magsawang magdasal. Sabi nyo, you miss watching me. I want to thank my former ABS-CBN bosses for allowing Jasmin and Darla to work with me on a show which will launch before 2024 ends,” Kris said.

“Secret muna ‘yung concept, but you will get to see my pres’nt day journey and as much as possible the reality of Kris, Bimb, and my ‘through the years” best friends (my extended family) and definitely my team of doctors who are now among my most trusted friends,” she added.

In the same post, Kris said that she's cancer-free but have life-threatening multiple autoimmune diseases.

“I now have 5, possibly 6 autoimmune conditions. But the scary part is that 3 of the diagnosed ones are life threatening in other words- pwedeng ma-damage my vital organs or my blood vessels, specifically my artery connecting my lungs to my heart- to the extent na I can die immediately from a stroke or aneurysm or cardiac arrest,” Kris said.

