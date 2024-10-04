Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars make surprise duet

Great artists Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars offer a standalone single, Die with a Smile, about lovers who will not mind dying as long as they are together. It is a soaring pop mixed with soul, rock and R&B that makes me think of those great duets from the ‘80s, maybe Almost Paradise.

The song credits say Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, plus Dernst “D Mile” Emile II and Andrew Watt for writing and production, plus James Fauntleroy for additional work on the lyrics. I now wonder if any of them, or anybody out there can tell me who came up with this devastating line from Die with a Smile, “If the world was ending, I’d wanna be next to you.”

Die with a Smile is a surprise duet from Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars and it is drop dead beautiful. The story goes that Bruno invited Gaga to his studio to listen to his new song. She came, listened, got so caught up with the tune and was soon writing and singing with him. They finished recording Die with a Smile that very night.

The song tells about lovers who will not mind dying as long as they are together. That means they can face anything, think, wars, the deluge, earthquakes, whatever, even the end of the world with a smile if they are next to each other. Sounds tragic but also exquisitely romantic. It seems like this is the first time I have heard a sentiment like this expressed in a song and how nice to hear it from the voices of the Bruno and Gaga.

Die with a Smile is a standalone single from these two great artists. Don’t we all wish, there would be more? It is a soaring pop mixed with soul, rock and R&B that makes me think of those great duets from the ‘80s, maybe Almost Paradise from “Footloose.” They even put in a country vibe with a retro country setting for the video. It has made No. 1 in several countries, including the Philippines. I have a feeling they will be harvesting Grammys soon.

Aside from the spellbinding Bruno and Gaga duet, the sound that today’s fervent Spotify streamers are crazy about is that of Sabrina Carpenter’s. She puts listeners in a feel-good mood that echoes those fun, fun, fun days of long ago. Must be because while everybody is looking forward to Christmas, they also want to hold on to the good time mood of last summer. Sabrina’s music has that quality and four of her singles, including her breakthrough hit Espresso, are in the Top 25 list.

It is also nice to welcome new names to the list. New rap idol Robledo Timido from Quezon City with Gusto Ko Sakin Ka Lang; a pop alt band with an interesting name Over October with a lilting love song Ikot, and the hip-hop group ALLMOST with Boyfriend.

ALLMOST is not really new. Remember them with Miracle Nights, Bagay Tayo, Dalaga and other hits. Well, it looks like these boys have made another biggie for themselves with Boyfriend.

And now, as per Spotify’s daily tabulation, the hit songs of the moment.

Die with a Smile by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga; sining by Dionela, ft. JayR; BIRDS OF A Feather by Billie Eilish; Dilaw by Maki; Gusto Ko Sakin Ka Lang by Robledo Timido; Taste by Sabrina Carpenter; Bed Chem again by Sabrina Carpenter; Please, Please, Please, also by Sabrina Carpenter; Tadhana by Up Dharma Down; Good Luck, Babe! by Chappelle Roan; Ikot by Over October; Tingin by Cup of Joe and Janine Tenoso; Boyfriend by ALLMOST.

TAKE ALL THE LOVE by Arthur Nery; Palagi by TJ Monterde; Palagi (TJxKZ Version) by TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan; Namumula by Maki; Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter; Walang Alam by Hev Abi; Ikaw Lang by Nobita; Museo by Eliza Maturan; Misteryoso by Cup of Joe; Mahika by Adie and Janine Berdin; we can’t be friends (wait for your love) by Ariana Grande; Salamin, Salamin by BINI.