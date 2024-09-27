Paulo Avelino congratulates Kim Chiu for Seoul International Drama Award

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu turned emotional after she received the Outstanding Asian Star honor at the 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards.

In her Instagram account, Kim said that she's honored to represent the country in the award-giving body.

"Beyond grateful to be recognized as the Most Outstanding Asian Star at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024," she wrote.

"Honored to represent the Philippines on this incredible stage! Thank you ABS-CBN, @starmagicphils, @dreamscapeph #Linlang family and to all my supporters," she added.

Kim's onscreen partner and rumored lover Paulo Avelino commented on her post.

"Congratulations," Paulo commented.

"Tenk yew," Kim replied.

Speaking to ABS-CBN News after the show, Kim said that she's dedicating the award to her fans.

"Sobrang hindi ako makapaniwala. 'Di ba, naiyak pa ko?! Una pa lang, start pa lang, na-starstruck na ko sa lahat ng nakita ko. Kasi lahat ng mga nanalo, 'yung 'Moving' yung 'Mask Girl', ang daming palabas," she said.

"Napanood ko siya habang nasa bahay ako tapos ngayon nakita ko 'yung directors, producers, actors tapos kasali ako sa event. So naoverwhelmed ako, so nu'ng nagpasalamat na ko, naiyak na ko," she added.

