^

Entertainment

Paulo Avelino congratulates Kim Chiu for Seoul International Drama Award

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 27, 2024 | 10:15am
Paulo Avelino congratulates Kim Chiu for Seoul International Drama Award
Paulo Avelino and Kim Chiu
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu turned emotional after she received the Outstanding Asian Star honor at the 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards.

In her Instagram account, Kim said that she's honored to represent the country in the award-giving body.

"Beyond grateful to be recognized as the Most Outstanding Asian Star at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2024," she wrote. 

"Honored to represent the Philippines on this incredible stage! Thank you ABS-CBN, @starmagicphils, @dreamscapeph #Linlang family and to all my supporters," she added. 

Kim's onscreen partner and rumored lover Paulo Avelino commented on her post. 

"Congratulations," Paulo commented.

"Tenk yew," Kim replied.

Speaking to ABS-CBN News after the show, Kim said that she's dedicating the award to her fans. 

"Sobrang hindi ako makapaniwala. 'Di ba, naiyak pa ko?! Una pa lang, start pa lang, na-starstruck na ko sa lahat ng nakita ko. Kasi lahat ng mga nanalo, 'yung 'Moving'  yung 'Mask Girl', ang daming palabas," she said. 

"Napanood ko siya habang nasa bahay ako tapos ngayon nakita ko 'yung directors, producers, actors tapos kasali ako sa event. So naoverwhelmed ako, so nu'ng nagpasalamat na ko, naiyak na ko,"  she added.

RELATEDPaulo Avelino proud of Kim Chiu's nomination at ContentAsia Awards 2024

vuukle comment

KIM CHIU

PAULO AVELINO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fil-Am artist gets a role in Mel Gibson film

Fil-Am artist gets a role in Mel Gibson film

By Leah C. Salterio | 6 days ago
When the pandemic happened, Fil-Am songwriter Rutherine Umali, who used to create music, produce, and perform in the entertainment...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maria Ozawa has mixed feelings over her mother role in &lsquo;Pulang Araw&rsquo;

Maria Ozawa has mixed feelings over her mother role in ‘Pulang Araw’

By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Japanese actress Maria Ozawa is part of the cast of “Pulang Araw,” which airs weeknights on GMA and is also streaming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Meryl Streep says a &lsquo;squirrel has more rights&rsquo; than an Afghan girl

Meryl Streep says a ‘squirrel has more rights’ than an Afghan girl

1 day ago
American actor Meryl Streep has said a “squirrel has more rights” than a girl in Afghanistan, adding her voice...
Entertainment
fbtw
Spotted in Singapore, Liza Soberano, Jeffrey Oh fuel new romance rumors

Spotted in Singapore, Liza Soberano, Jeffrey Oh fuel new romance rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Romance rumors between Liza Soberano and James Reid's ex-business partner Jeffrey Oh sparked anew after they were seen together...
Entertainment
fbtw
Review: Sam Concepcion flexes hunk side in &lsquo;Once on This Island&rsquo;

Review: Sam Concepcion flexes hunk side in ‘Once on This Island’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
Taller, more handsome, more muscular – Sam Concepcion is all grown up!
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pia Wurtzbach, Heart Evangelista, other Filipinos at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Pia Wurtzbach, Heart Evangelista, other Filipinos at Paris Fashion Week 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
A number of Filipinos descended upon the French capital in the middle of Paris Fashion Week.
Entertainment
fbtw
2NE1 confirm reunion concert venue in Manila, announce ticket details

2NE1 confirm reunion concert venue in Manila, announce ticket details

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
The Manila stop of K-pop girl group 2NE1's reunion tour is all set after confirming the venue and ticketing details...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Maple Leaf Dreams' now showing simultaneously in Philippines, Canada

'Maple Leaf Dreams' now showing simultaneously in Philippines, Canada

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
“Maple Leaf Dreams,” a film shot 80% in Canada, is now simultaneously showing in the Philippines and in Can...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We confirm facts': How DJ Jhai Ho, Ahwel Paz prevent showbiz news disinformation

'We confirm facts': How DJ Jhai Ho, Ahwel Paz prevent showbiz news disinformation

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Showbiz reporters Ahwel Paz and DJ Jhai Ho shared how to properly deliver showbiz news. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with