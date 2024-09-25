Ogie Diaz reacts to Liza Soberano, Jeffrey Oh romance rumors

MANILA, Philippines — Showbiz reporter and talent manager Ogie Diaz reacted on the rumored romance between his former talent Liza Soberano and Jeffrey Oh.

In the latest episode of his YouTube vlog, Ogie said he's happy if Liza is happy with Jeffrey.

“Basta makita nating happy si Liza, e ‘di okay na tayo dapat du’n. Kasi nga ‘yung mga fans lang naman talaga ang nakahuli nu’ng shot na ‘yun. Na natatakpan pala ng babaeng nagbi-video," he said.

“Sino naman tayo para kumontra kung happy naman siya doon?” he added.

Ogie's co-host in the show, Mama Loi, asked Ogie: “E, kasi ‘yung iba, Nay, nagtatanong. So, kung magkasama sila, magkasama ba sila dahil si Jeffrey Oh ‘yong manager ngayon ni Liza Soberano? O magkasama sila dahil for personal reasons?”

“Alam mo, ‘yung feeling ko hindi ko alam,” Ogie said.

“Hayaan na natin, basta happy sila,” he added.

Romance rumors between Liza and Jeffrey sparked anew after they were seen together in Singapore recently. — Video from Ogie Diaz Shobiz Update YouTube channel

