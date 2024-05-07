^

Entertainment

'Walang problema': Ogie Diaz says no ill feelings vs Liza Soberano over liking, sharing of cyber libel post

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 7, 2024 | 1:25pm
'Walang problema': Ogie Diaz says no ill feelings vs Liza Soberano over liking, sharing of cyber libel post
Ogie Diaz with Liza Soberano, his most popular talent

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz revealed that he has no ill feelings to Liza Soberano after the actress liked and reposted a report related to Bea Alonzo filing cyber libel complaints against him. 

In the latest episode of "Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates," Ogie said he is not taking it against his former talent. 

“Nakita ko nga ‘yun. Marami ring nagsend sa’kin ng screenshots ng pag-repost ni Liza Soberano," the showbiz columnist said.  

"Sa’kin, walang problema ‘yun. Okay lang. Twitter account niya ‘yun eh. Karapatan niya ‘yun,” he added.

Ogie's co-host Mama Loi asked him what's his reaction to Liza's father John resharing the news about the cyber libel raps.

“Hindi ko na siya pinapansin. Ganyan na siya sa’kin ever since. Hayaan mo na siya,” Ogie said. 

Ogie then said that he and Liza knew what really happened when they separated ways. He still hopes for Liza to succeed in the Hollywood. 

“Alam namin ni Liza kung ano ang truth sa amin. Kapag may maling nasabi si Liza, cino-correct ko lang,” Ogie said. 

“Hindi naman ako nagtatampo. Hindi ko alam kung siya nagtatampo sa’kin or whatever. Kasi naghiwalay kami nang maayos. Ang pinagdadasal ko lang na sana makuha niya ang goal sa Hollywood,” he added. —Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates 

RELATED'Karapatan n'ya ‘yan': Ogie Diaz no hard feelings vs Bea Alonzo despite Cyber Libel case


 

vuukle comment

BEA ALONZO

LIZA SOBERANO

OGIE DIAZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sheynnis Palacios wants to be &lsquo;Miss Universe for and of the people&rsquo;

Sheynnis Palacios wants to be ‘Miss Universe for and of the people’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
As reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios walked across the room, the people inside the venue who saw her for the first...
Entertainment
fbtw
Xian Lim flexes new girlfriend on social media

Xian Lim flexes new girlfriend on social media

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
After confirming his relationship with the Viva producer, actor and director Xian Lim flexed Iris Lee on social media.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Friendship over?': Netizens notice Yen Santos deletes post about Paolo Contis

'Friendship over?': Netizens notice Yen Santos deletes post about Paolo Contis

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that actress Yen Santos deleted her birthday post for boyfriend Paolo Contis, fueling...
Entertainment
fbtw
Darren&rsquo;s journey from &lsquo;The Voice Kids&rsquo; to &lsquo;D10&rsquo;

Darren’s journey from ‘The Voice Kids’ to ‘D10’

By Kane Errol Choa | 14 hours ago
From impressing the coaches of “The Voice Kids” Season One to headlining local and international concerts, Darren...
Entertainment
fbtw
At 48, Geneva Cruz feels younger and stronger than before

At 48, Geneva Cruz feels younger and stronger than before

By Leah C. Salterio | 14 hours ago
Singer-actress Geneva Cruz may be 48 now, but she amazingly feels stronger than when she did in her 20s and 30s.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lego Star Wars unveils 25th anniversary sets, promos

Lego Star Wars unveils 25th anniversary sets, promos

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 hours ago
In time for "Star Wars" Day last May the 4th, the Lego Star Wars franchise marked its 25th anniversary with new...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ice Seguerra shares passion for Lego Star Wars
play
Exclusive

Ice Seguerra shares passion for Lego Star Wars

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Ice Seguerra celebrated the May the 4th Star Wars Day at the 25th anniversary of Lego...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines 2024 bares Top 5 swimsuit challenge winners

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 bares Top 5 swimsuit challenge winners

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
A fortnight ago, the 53 official delegates of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant competed at the swimsuit preliminaries...
Entertainment
fbtw
Summer blast with NET25

Summer blast with NET25

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
The end of April was very busy for NET25, which held its “Summer Blast” on the colossal grounds of the Philippine...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beauty Gonzalez to star in an afternoon series and artsy film

Beauty Gonzalez to star in an afternoon series and artsy film

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
With the recent season two finale of “Walang Matigas Na Pulis sa Matinik Na Misis,” viewers will miss again its...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with