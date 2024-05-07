'Walang problema': Ogie Diaz says no ill feelings vs Liza Soberano over liking, sharing of cyber libel post

Ogie Diaz with Liza Soberano, his most popular talent

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz revealed that he has no ill feelings to Liza Soberano after the actress liked and reposted a report related to Bea Alonzo filing cyber libel complaints against him.

In the latest episode of "Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates," Ogie said he is not taking it against his former talent.

“Nakita ko nga ‘yun. Marami ring nagsend sa’kin ng screenshots ng pag-repost ni Liza Soberano," the showbiz columnist said.

"Sa’kin, walang problema ‘yun. Okay lang. Twitter account niya ‘yun eh. Karapatan niya ‘yun,” he added.

Ogie's co-host Mama Loi asked him what's his reaction to Liza's father John resharing the news about the cyber libel raps.

“Hindi ko na siya pinapansin. Ganyan na siya sa’kin ever since. Hayaan mo na siya,” Ogie said.

Ogie then said that he and Liza knew what really happened when they separated ways. He still hopes for Liza to succeed in the Hollywood.

“Alam namin ni Liza kung ano ang truth sa amin. Kapag may maling nasabi si Liza, cino-correct ko lang,” Ogie said.

“Hindi naman ako nagtatampo. Hindi ko alam kung siya nagtatampo sa’kin or whatever. Kasi naghiwalay kami nang maayos. Ang pinagdadasal ko lang na sana makuha niya ang goal sa Hollywood,” he added. —Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates

