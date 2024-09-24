^

Liza Soberano, Jeffrey Oh fuel new romance rumors after spotted in Singapore

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 24, 2024 | 12:32pm
From left: James Reid, Liza Soberano, Jeffrey Oh and Issa Pressman of Careless
Philstar.com / Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, file

MANILA, Philippines — Romance rumors between Liza Soberano and James Reid's ex-business partner Jeffrey Oh sparked anew after they were seen together in Singapore recently.

Indonesian actress Raline Shah posted on her Instagram story her brief encounter with Liza. 

“It was nice meeting you, most beautiful girl in the Philippines and the world for sure,” Raline told Liza. 

At the end of the video, Jeffrey was seen at the back. 

The video trended online as social media users speculated that Liza and Jeffrey are in a relationship. 

Recently, Careless Music Chief Executive Officer James Reid revealed why he terminated Jeffrey from his company.

Reid said that they terminated Oh because Oh was arrested and detained by Bureau of Immigration because he had no legal documents to work in the country. 

“There were many grounds, but the most basic, the most urgent was that, Jeff is a foreigner. At the time of the audit that we did, he did not have complete papers to be able to work in the Philippines. This was the reason why the immigration filed a complaint against him,” James' legal counsel Rodel De Guzman said.

RELATEDJames Reid reveals reason why he terminated Jeffrey Oh from Careless

Recommended
