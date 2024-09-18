James Reid reveals reason why he terminated Jeffrey Oh from Careless

MANILA, Philippines — Careless Music Chief Executive Officer James Reid revealed why he terminated Jeffrey Oh from his company.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, James and his legal counsel Rodel de Guzman explained why Oh exited from the company.

Reid said that they terminated Oh because he was arrested and detained by Bureau of Immigration because he had no legal documents to work in the country.

The actor said that he sought the assistance of De Guzman after after his legal counsel audited the company.

“From his findings, it was his official recommendation, to remove Jeff from all of our operations, because of questionable business practices, lack of permits, this and that,” Reid said.

“There were many grounds, but the most basic, the most urgent was that, Jeff is a foreigner. At the time of the audit that we did, he did not have complete papers to be able to work in the Philippines. This was the reason why the immigration filed a complaint against him,” De Guzman added.

Noting the questionable business practices, De Guzman said: “Well, may mga questionable, meron talagang mali. Basically, he tried to run the company on his own and represented himself in so many ways, that is not in accordance with legal practices."

“And that puts a lot of risk on the company because James was not aware of a lot of these decisions. On the administrative side, we found that there were a lot of transactions that were not properly documented," he added.

