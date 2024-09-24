Anne Curtis, Maine Mendoza steal the show at vivo V40 Grand Launch

Brand ambassadors Anne Curtis and Maine Mendoza dazzled the crowd with their stunning looks, inspired by the vibrant colorways of the new vivo V40.

MANILA, Philippines — The highly anticipated vivo V40 Grand Launch lit up Okada Manila on September 18, 2024, as brand ambassadors Anne Curtis and Maine Mendoza dazzled the crowd with their stunning looks, inspired by the vibrant colorways of the new vivo V40.

Both stars posed for photos, showcasing the vivo V40 in Sunglow Peach and Nebula Purple at interactive booths designed to highlight the phone’s innovative features.

Captured by the vivo V40's powerful 50MP cameras, co-engineered with ZEISS, the portraits of Anne and Maine were nothing short of lifelike. The ZEISS Multifocal Portrait feature brought their photos to life, giving them the professional quality that has become synonymous with ZEISS optics.

Guests at the event were also invited to experience the vivo V40's ZEISS Multifocal Portrait firsthand. This groundbreaking feature allows users to capture professional-grade portraits using the three most popular focal lengths in photography: 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm. With this technology, capturing breathtaking, magazine-worthy shots is made simple.

What went down at the vivo V40 Grand Launch

The launch wasn’t just about taking amazing photos. Phil Zhong from vivo Headquarters introduced the audience to the ultra-slim design and powerful performance of the vivo V40, highlighting some features like the 5500mAh BlueVolt battery and IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Daniel Goetz from vivo Europe delved into the phone's imaging and portrait capabilities, while Franziska Hoffman from ZEISS Consumer Products shared exciting advancements in the vivo-ZEISS collaboration.

The excitement continued with fun games involving Anne, Maine, and seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry, with lucky guests winning prizes such as the vivo TWS 3e and autographed posters and basketballs.

They took a groufie using vivo V40's 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera, which features autofocus and a 92-degree field of view, ensuring that no one was left out of the shot.

Anne and Maine also highlighted their favorite features of the vivo V40. Anne was particularly impressed with the vivo V40's cameras, co-engineered with ZEISS, and its IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance. "I just found out that it's dust and waterproof, up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes! Isn't that amazing? It's perfect for traveling," Anne shared excitedly.

Maine, on the other hand, loved the vivo V40's ZEISS All Main Camera and the AI Aura Light. "I also love to travel, so having a professional-grade pocket camera wherever I go is really convenient," she said.

Of course, some lucky guests also took home vivo V40. If you missed the event, check out vivo Facebook page for the replay.

Pre-orders for the vivo V40 are open until September 27, with an exclusive discount of P2,000 for reservations made with a Php 500 deposit. Starting at P26,999, the vivo V40 will be available for claiming from September 28 to October 6, with a free vivo TWS 3e (worth P1,999) included.

Visit your nearest vivo store or shop online via the vivo website, Shopee, and Lazada to secure your vivo V40 and become a ZEISS Portrait Master!

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.