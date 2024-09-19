Donny Pangilinan, family congratulate Belle Mariano for graduating from senior high

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano has graduated from senior high school.

In her Instagram account, Belle posted photos of her wearing toga.

The actress said that she promised herself and her parents to pursue her education while being an actress.

"Before entering the industry, I promised myself and my parents that I’d do my best to live the best of both worlds: pursuing my career and balancing it with school at the same time," Belle said.

"Two years ago, I decided to continue pursuing my academics once again. I could say it wasn’t an easy journey — all the nights of staying up late, endless cups of coffee, and trying to make it before the deadline. I finally made it," she added.

Belle's love team partner Donny Pangilinan, together with his family, commented on the actress' post, saying their congratulations.

"CONGRATULATIONS PO!!!!!!!" Donny commented.

"Great job Belle!! CONGRATULATIONS!!" Donny's mom Maricel Laxa wrote.

"As you finish this before you, a new path to begin… Congratulations Belle, rooting for you!" Donny's dad Anthony commented.

