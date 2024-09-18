BINI performance, dance classes highlight three-leg G Fest celebration

MANILA, Philippines — Telecommunications company Globe is ramping up celebrations for its annual G Fest event this year which will involve the "Nation's Girl Group" BINI.

The P-pop girl group leads the line-up of performers that also includes Denise Julia, Jason Dhakal, SunKissed Lola and Aster.

That isn't the only BINI-related portion of G Fest as the group's coaches Mickey Perz, Reden Blanquera and Matthew Almodovar will lead a "Dance Like BINI" session.

Part of the event's "Go Lang Nang Go" workshops, the three coaches will the choreography for BINI's latest single "Cherry On Top" while Denise and Jason will join forces to share insights on "How to Be a Pop Star."

RELATED: BINI meets Blooms again after touring North America

G Fest will kick off on Sept. 22, 2024 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City though the event will be streamed live on the telecommunications company's social media pages.

After Luzon, G Fest will hold additional legs on Oct. 5, 2024 at the Iloilo Convention Center and on Nov. 16, 2024 at Davao's SMX Convention Center.

The event is part of Globe's G Day celebrations marking the iconic prefix 0917.

"[G Fest] is a celebration of creativity, collaboration, and courage, and we can't wait to see how it will inspire and empower the next generation to break boundaries and pursue their dreams with confidence," said the company's Vice President of the Feel Valued Tribe Bianca Wong in a statement.

RELATED: BINI headlines Asiya Music Festival and Conference