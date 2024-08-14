^

Music

BINI headlines Asiya Music Festival and Conference

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 14, 2024 | 10:34am
BINI headlines Asiya Music Festival and Conference
BINI performing at their sold-out BINIverse concert in New Frontier Theater
Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop girl group BINI leads a sprawling list of performers and delegates for the Asiya Music Festival and Conference this October.

Asiya organizers released the full lineup of performers and delegates for the two-day event happening in Pasay's World Trade Center on October 12 and 13, both days starting at 2 p.m.

Joining BINI as headliners are Korean band Hyukoh and Taiwanese band Sunset Rollercoaster, the latter having just performed at Wanderland 2024 last March.

Representing the Philippines as well are JK Labajo, UDD, Urbandub, Zild Benitez, Reese Lansangan, Gabba Santiago, Ysanygo, Jose Miguel, and Flu.

Completing the performer lineup are Korea's Balming Tiger (also returning from Wanderland 2024) and Colde, Japan's imase and Salasa, Singapore's Shye, Taiwan's 9m88, Malaysia's babychair, and Thailand's Numcha.

Delegates speaking at keynote talks and panel discussions come from all around the world, even outside Asia like the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Spain, and Russia.

Organizers already released ticketing details for the festival, which come in three phases: Phase 1 from August 15 to 31 (or until supplies last), Phase 2 for the whole of September (or as soon as Phase 1 sells out), and regular selling from October until event proper (or as soon as Phase 2 sells out).

During Phase 1, single-day tickets cost P3,650, general admission weekend tickets cost P5,050, while VIP weekend tickets cost P8,850.

The prices will go up for Phase 2 (P3,950, P5,550, and P9450, respectively) and regular selling (P4,450, P6,150, and P9,950, respectively).

General admission allows for music festival access while VIP tickets include access to the viewing deck, express entrance and merchadise lanes, re-entry, and a kit containing a totebag, lanyard with ID, shirt, and keychain.

There will be no barriers dividing ticketholders, meaning, festival goers can roam around the venue proper between two stages.

Children below seven years old will not be allowed while minors (ages 8 to 17) must be accompanied by a ticket-bearing guardian.

Because transactions are made via the Asiya website, no discounts can be applied to students, senior citizens, and people with disabilities though organizers assured they are "working on it for future shows."

They added that even non-Filipinos can buy tickets, with a maximum of 10 tickets per purchase.

Passes for the conference portion of Asiya will be announced at a later date.

RELATED: LIST: BINI’s Araneta Coliseum concert 2024 ticket prices

vuukle comment

BINI

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

GABBA

JK LABAJO

JUAN KARLOS

JUAN KARLOS LABAJO

PINOY POP

REESE LANSANGAN

UP DHARMA DOWN

URBANDUB

ZILD BENITEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Grabeng plot twist': Darren Espanto rushed to hospital due to appendicitis
4 days ago

'Grabeng plot twist': Darren Espanto rushed to hospital due to appendicitis

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
The singer shared his scary health update on his Instagram Stories yesterday. 
Music
fbtw
Fil-Am H.E.R. to perform at 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony
4 days ago

Fil-Am H.E.R. to perform at 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
H.E.R. was tapped to sing the national anthem of the United States as part of the handover from Paris to Los Angeles, which...
Music
fbtw
Swiftie analysis: Why do people love Taylor Swift?
4 days ago

Swiftie analysis: Why do people love Taylor Swift?

By Janine Young | 4 days ago
The strength of character Taylor Swift displays and her overall kindheartedness makes her someone people want to cheer o...
Music
fbtw
Blackpink surprises fans with live video celebrating 8th anniversary
4 days ago

Blackpink surprises fans with live video celebrating 8th anniversary

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
K-pop girl group Blackpink surprised their fans by going live to celebrate their 8th anniversary as a group. 
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with