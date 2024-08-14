BINI headlines Asiya Music Festival and Conference

BINI performing at their sold-out BINIverse concert in New Frontier Theater

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop girl group BINI leads a sprawling list of performers and delegates for the Asiya Music Festival and Conference this October.

Asiya organizers released the full lineup of performers and delegates for the two-day event happening in Pasay's World Trade Center on October 12 and 13, both days starting at 2 p.m.

Joining BINI as headliners are Korean band Hyukoh and Taiwanese band Sunset Rollercoaster, the latter having just performed at Wanderland 2024 last March.

Representing the Philippines as well are JK Labajo, UDD, Urbandub, Zild Benitez, Reese Lansangan, Gabba Santiago, Ysanygo, Jose Miguel, and Flu.

Completing the performer lineup are Korea's Balming Tiger (also returning from Wanderland 2024) and Colde, Japan's imase and Salasa, Singapore's Shye, Taiwan's 9m88, Malaysia's babychair, and Thailand's Numcha.

Delegates speaking at keynote talks and panel discussions come from all around the world, even outside Asia like the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Spain, and Russia.

Organizers already released ticketing details for the festival, which come in three phases: Phase 1 from August 15 to 31 (or until supplies last), Phase 2 for the whole of September (or as soon as Phase 1 sells out), and regular selling from October until event proper (or as soon as Phase 2 sells out).

During Phase 1, single-day tickets cost P3,650, general admission weekend tickets cost P5,050, while VIP weekend tickets cost P8,850.

The prices will go up for Phase 2 (P3,950, P5,550, and P9450, respectively) and regular selling (P4,450, P6,150, and P9,950, respectively).

General admission allows for music festival access while VIP tickets include access to the viewing deck, express entrance and merchadise lanes, re-entry, and a kit containing a totebag, lanyard with ID, shirt, and keychain.

There will be no barriers dividing ticketholders, meaning, festival goers can roam around the venue proper between two stages.

Children below seven years old will not be allowed while minors (ages 8 to 17) must be accompanied by a ticket-bearing guardian.

Because transactions are made via the Asiya website, no discounts can be applied to students, senior citizens, and people with disabilities though organizers assured they are "working on it for future shows."

They added that even non-Filipinos can buy tickets, with a maximum of 10 tickets per purchase.

Passes for the conference portion of Asiya will be announced at a later date.

