BINI meets Blooms again after touring North America

MANILA, Philippines — "Nation's Girl Group" BINI spent time with Filipino Blooms again after touring North America during the Jollibee fan meet in World Trade Center in Pasay City last Sunday.

BINI's last public appearance in the Philippines was their three-day concert in New Frontier Theater in Quezon City.

"Blooms, thank you very much. Grabe, noong huling pagkikita natin, parang no'ng concert pa po. After no'ng concert, first time namin uling mag-perform sa harap nila," Jhoanna said.

The fan meet was attended by Blooms from different parts of the world. To get access, fans got a Jollibee BINI card with the whole gang in it. The farthest came from the United Kingdom, where the fan got his lucky card.

"We are grateful and blessed, guys kasi nandito kayo. Tapos ang dami pa sa inyo na galing pa sa ibang parts ng Philippines at mayro'n pang iba na outside Philippines pa," Aiah said.

"Thank you guys sa pagiging matiyaga sa pag-collect ng cards," she added.

"Sobrang thankful din kami dito sa gantong opportunities kasi nakakasama namin ang Blooms. Ito 'yung first ever performance namin (sa Philippines) after ng 'BINIverse'," Stacey added.

BINI is set to rock the Araneta Coliseum for a three-night concert starting on November 16.

RELATED: BINI Maloi apologizes for reposting video that allegedly mocks PWDs