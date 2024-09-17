^

Music

BINI meets Blooms again after touring North America

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 17, 2024 | 11:26am

MANILA, Philippines — "Nation's Girl Group" BINI spent time with Filipino Blooms again after touring North America during the Jollibee fan meet in World Trade Center in Pasay City last Sunday.

BINI's last public appearance in the Philippines was their three-day concert in New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. 

"Blooms, thank you very much. Grabe, noong huling pagkikita natin, parang no'ng concert pa po. After no'ng concert, first time namin uling mag-perform sa harap nila," Jhoanna said. 

The fan meet was attended by Blooms from different parts of the world. To get access, fans got a Jollibee BINI card with the whole gang in it. The farthest came from the United Kingdom, where the fan got his lucky card. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BINI_ph (@bini_ph)

"We are grateful and blessed, guys kasi nandito kayo. Tapos ang dami pa sa inyo na galing pa sa ibang parts ng Philippines at mayro'n pang iba na outside Philippines pa," Aiah said. 

"Thank you guys sa pagiging matiyaga sa pag-collect ng cards," she added. 

"Sobrang thankful din kami dito sa gantong opportunities kasi nakakasama namin ang Blooms. Ito 'yung first ever performance namin (sa Philippines) after ng 'BINIverse'," Stacey added.

BINI is set to rock the Araneta Coliseum for a three-night concert starting on November 16. 

RELATED:  BINI Maloi apologizes for reposting video that allegedly mocks PWDs

vuukle comment

BINI

JOLLIBEE

PINOY POP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
From McDo crew member to endorser: SB19 Stell proud of humble beginnings
20 hours ago

From McDo crew member to endorser: SB19 Stell proud of humble beginnings

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
Stell shared his beginnings before he became a part of the country’s most popular Pinoy Pop boy group.
Music
fbtw
'Resellers got owned': Olivia Rodrigo lauded for system to prevent concert ticket scalpers
22 hours ago

'Resellers got owned': Olivia Rodrigo lauded for system to prevent concert ticket scalpers

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo trended online for not allowing scalpers to resell her "presyong kababayan" concert...
Music
fbtw
Duran Duran trends as netizens react to Marcos' surprise birthday treat
1 day ago

Duran Duran trends as netizens react to Marcos' surprise birthday treat

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
English pop rock band Duran Duran trended this weekend after news broke that President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was...
Music
fbtw
'Wala namang mali': SB19's Pablo, Stell get candid about getting surgical enhancements
2 days ago

'Wala namang mali': SB19's Pablo, Stell get candid about getting surgical enhancements

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
SB19 members Stell and Pablo sees nothing wrong in undergoing surgical enhancements.
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with