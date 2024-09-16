^

Mark Leviste happy for ex Kris Aquino's Philippine homecoming

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 16, 2024 | 4:19pm
Kris Aquino, Bimby, Boy Abunda and Mark Leviste
MANILA, Philippines — Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste expressed his happiness now that his former girlfriend Kris Aquino is finally home.

In his Facebook Story, Mark said that he's happy now that Kris is finally with her family again. 

“I am glad that Kris is finally home, and I’m equally happy for her family, friends, and fans that our Queen is back at long last,” Mark wrote. 

“However, it breaks my heart to see someone I deeply care about facing such a difficult battle,” he added. 

Mark said that he is always there for Kris even if they have parted ways. 

“Her strength and resilience have always amazed me, at alam ko na gagawin niya ang lahat upang hindi sumuko, at patuloy na lumaban at protektahan ang kanyang kalusugan,” he said. 

“Now, more than ever, she needs the unwavering love and support of her loved ones. My children and I are here for her, offering all the encouragement we can,” he added. 

It can be recalled that last June, Kris revealed that she and Mark called it quits and a Makati-based doctor is part of the reasons why she came home. 

"Yes, definitely walang balikan na mangyayari," said Kris in an interview with Ogie Diaz, referring to Mark. 

RELATED'Walang balikan': Kris Aquino set to return to PH, admits seeing Makati-based doctor

