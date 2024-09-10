Sol Mercado marries Sandra Lemonon in Bali

Sandra Lemonon and Sol Mercado in an Instagram post on March 14, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen Sandra Lemonon and former Philippine Basketball Player (PBA) player Sol Mercado tied the knot in Bali, Indonesia recently.

In a video posted by Nice Print Photo, Sandra was seen wearing an elegant white wedding dress while Sol wore an olive gray suit.

"A perfect wedding in Bali for the Mercados — @m3rcmywords & @sandralemonon. Congratulations to our beautiful couple! We are ecstatic to show our official photos & videos," Nice Print captioned the post.

The wedding was attended by different celebrities such as Catriona Gray, Benjamin Alves and wife Chelsea, and KC Montero, to name a few.

“What a beautiful wedding @m3cmywords @sandralemonon," Chelsea wrote in her IG Story.

“You two balance and compliment each other perfectly. There’s so much love in the air between you two, and from all the people who [are] around you.”



Sandra and Sol announced their engagement in March 2022. They welcomed their first child Zaiah Rafael months after the announcement.

Sandra was Taguig's representative at Miss Universe Philippines 2020, while Sol has been known as playing for Barangay Ginebra in PBA.

