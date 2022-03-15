^

'It's a boy': Sandra Lemonon, Sol Mercado expecting first baby

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 15, 2022 | 12:51pm
'It's a boy': Sandra Lemonon, Sol Mercado expecting first baby
Sandra Lemonon and Sol Mercado in an Instagram post on March 14, 2022.
Sandra Lemonon via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — A day after they announced their engagement, beauty queen Sandra Lemonon and basketball star Sol Mercado revealed that they're expecting their first baby. 

In her Instagram account, Sandra posted a video where she's flaunting her baby bump by the beach, in what appears to be her engagement day with Sol. 

“Creating life together. We love you, Papi,” she captioned her post, tagging Sol.

Beauty queens such as Rachel Peters, Katarina Rodriguez, Catriona Gray, and Hannah Arnold congratulated the couple.

“Omg I had a feeling! You look amazing. So excited for you,” Rachel wrote.

In another post, Sandra revealed that they are having a baby boy.

“Our baby boy. #KingZ,” she wroter. 

“I’ve always imagined myself having a little baby boy, for it to actually happen is a surreal feeling,” she added. 

She also thanked her fiance for fulfilling her dream to become a mother. 

“@m3rcmywords you are an amazing life partner/friend & now Papa, thank you for another priceless gift in helping me become a Mama. We love you,” she said. 

RELATED: Tea time: Sandra Lemonon mentions Rabiya Mateo, reunites with Miss Universe Philippines sisters

