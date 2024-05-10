^

'Don’t shoot the messenger': Cristy Fermin reacts to Kiko-Sharon Cyber Libel charges

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 10, 2024 | 6:33pm
'Donâ��t shoot the messenger': Cristy Fermin reacts to Kiko-Sharon Cyber Libel charges
Composite images of showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin (left) and husband-and-wife Sharon Cuneta and former senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan (right) at the Makati Prosecutor's Office on May 10, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Cristy Fermin said that Libel cases come as part of her job. 

The controversial veteran showbiz columnist and now online show host reacted to the Cyber Libel cases filed against her by the husband-and-wife Sharon Cuneta and former senator Francis "Kiko" Pangalinan earlier today. 

She likened her present situation to other professions that come with their own set of risks. Policemen, she said, can be shot and face danger when in duty; boatmen can drown, and in her case as a reporter, Libel cases can also come.

“Kapag ikaw ay nasa ganyang mga linya na tulad namin na mga mamamahayag, naku, territorial po ang mga ganitong kaso — 'yung Libel case, Cyber Libel. Territorial po 'yan.

“It comes with the territory, sabi nga natin. 'Yun lamang po 'yon," she said during the livestream of her showbiz talk show hours after the couple went to the Makati Prosecutor's Office. 

She noted about the personalities that have filed cases against her. Earlier this month, actress Bea Alonzo filed a Cyber Libel case against her. 

"Pero ang ano, ha, pataas nang pataas ang level. Tumataas ang level ng mga demandahan — from Sarah Lahbati to Bea Alonzo, Sharon Cuneta na ang kasunod.

"Sino po kaya ang susunod, si Julia Roberts na?" Fermin said. 

After noting this, the veteran columnist said that she understands where Sharon and Kiko are coming from. 

She stressed that what's more worrisome if she gets cases for more heinous crimes, such as human trafficking or robbery. 

"Wala pa po akong masasabi, wala pa kaming impormasyon na tinatanggap. Basta naiintindihan natin ito. 'Yan po ay kasama sa ating trabaho bilang mamamahayag.

“Sabi ko nga sa mga anak ko, 'Mahiya kayo kapag ako ay idinemanda sa pagnanakaw. Mahiya kayo kapag ako’y idinemanda’t kinasuhan tungkol sa human trafficking. Kapag ako ay nagbugaw at kung anu-ano pa. 'Yun ang dapat nating ikahiya. 

“Pero 'yung ganito, Cyber Libel, Libel cases, kasama po ito sa teritoryo ng pagiging mamamahayag natin," she added. 

She reiterated that she understands the couple, but also said that they should understand her line of work. 

“'Yun lang po 'yon, you don’t shoot the messenger," Fermin said. 

