^

Entertainment

Heart Evangelista denies throwing shade after viral pic of pet Panda wearing multi-million necklace

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 26, 2024 | 4:18pm
Heart Evangelista denies throwing shade after viral pic of pet Panda wearing multi-million necklace
Heart Evangelista and her dog Panda
Heart Evangelista via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista explained the reason why she let her dog Panda wear a multi-million Bulgari necklace.

In a report by "24 Oras," Heart said she really spoiled Panda. 

"I'm a very candid person, I'm very transparent and honestly, I love my dogs. Anak ko 'yun e," she said. 

"I wanted to set an example na ang aspin they are a special kind of breed na sariling atin, so ini-spoil ko talaga siya," the fashion icon-actress added.

"Hindi lang naman iyan basta-basta na ginagawang alarm or parang doorbell ng bahay na nakakulong In fact, ang goal ko talaga is makarating siya sa Paris."

When asked if she was throwing shades at someone, Heart said that she bought the necklace during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Well, the necklace has been mine since pandemic times so, I honestly don't see anything," Heart said.

"I feel like, more than anything, it should be an inspiration that, you know, you should treat the people around you the same they deserve the best," she added.

"So, honestly, I don’t really feel like there’s anything that I should do and not do, especially since I do own the necklace," the dog lover continued.

Some fans previously commented about Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach after Heart posted a photo of her dog wearing the diamond. 

According to a report by columnist Salve Asis, Pia also wore the same necklace when she was named as Bulgari's ambassador. 

"OMG, LMAO! The only Queen P that I love! Iba ka talaga missy, sobrang witty mo girl!" an Instagram user commented. 

"The Real Queen P," another user commented. 

RELATEDHeart Evangelista claps back at critics over her dog wearing diamond necklace

vuukle comment

HEART EVANGELISTA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Viewers decry portrayal, abuse of women in 'Batang Quiapo'

Viewers decry portrayal, abuse of women in 'Batang Quiapo'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Viewers and social media users raised concern regarding the plight of a number of female characters in the nightly action...
Entertainment
fbtw
Christian Bautista to embark on 13-city concert tour across Japan

Christian Bautista to embark on 13-city concert tour across Japan

By Carlo Orosa | 1 day ago
Asia’s Romantic Balladeer, Christian Bautista, is set to captivate audiences across Japan in a 13-city concert tour...
Entertainment
fbtw
December Avenue renews ties with director Paolo Valenciano

December Avenue renews ties with director Paolo Valenciano

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
After 15 years in the local music industry, December Avenue will perform in a major concert venue, the Mall of Asia (MOA)...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Lavender Fields&rsquo; stars open up about family relationships

‘Lavender Fields’ stars open up about family relationships

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
The lead stars of the upcoming series “Lavender Fields” recently opened up about their family relationships —...
Entertainment
fbtw
What Gloria Diaz taught daughter Isabelle Daza about handling money

What Gloria Diaz taught daughter Isabelle Daza about handling money

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
What does Gloria Diaz think of families and personalities feuding in public?
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How Cris Roque plans to use the creative industry to support MSMEs

How Cris Roque plans to use the creative industry to support MSMEs

By Pat Perez | 16 hours ago
Barely a month ago, Cris Aldeguer Roque was appointed acting Secretary for the Department of Trade and Industry.
Entertainment
fbtw
Robredo election campaign docu 'And So It Begins' gets screening venues

Robredo election campaign docu 'And So It Begins' gets screening venues

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
"And So It Begins," the documentary on the 2022 presidential campaign of former vice president Leni Robredo, has found its...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jericho Rosales, Janine Gutierrez bring kilig over 'Sunflower' remark

Jericho Rosales, Janine Gutierrez bring kilig over 'Sunflower' remark

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Jericho Rosales and Janine Gutierrez elicited laughter and brought kilig at yesterday's "Lavender Fields" media conference...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paolo Contis' starrer 'Dear Satan' to change title after backlash

Paolo Contis' starrer 'Dear Satan' to change title after backlash

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The Christmas-themed movie initially titled "Dear Satan," starring Paolo Contis and child star Sienna Stevens, will be changed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with