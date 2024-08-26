Heart Evangelista denies throwing shade after viral pic of pet Panda wearing multi-million necklace

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista explained the reason why she let her dog Panda wear a multi-million Bulgari necklace.

In a report by "24 Oras," Heart said she really spoiled Panda.

"I'm a very candid person, I'm very transparent and honestly, I love my dogs. Anak ko 'yun e," she said.

"I wanted to set an example na ang aspin they are a special kind of breed na sariling atin, so ini-spoil ko talaga siya," the fashion icon-actress added.

"Hindi lang naman iyan basta-basta na ginagawang alarm or parang doorbell ng bahay na nakakulong In fact, ang goal ko talaga is makarating siya sa Paris."

When asked if she was throwing shades at someone, Heart said that she bought the necklace during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Well, the necklace has been mine since pandemic times so, I honestly don't see anything," Heart said.

"I feel like, more than anything, it should be an inspiration that, you know, you should treat the people around you the same they deserve the best," she added.

"So, honestly, I don’t really feel like there’s anything that I should do and not do, especially since I do own the necklace," the dog lover continued.

Some fans previously commented about Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach after Heart posted a photo of her dog wearing the diamond.

According to a report by columnist Salve Asis, Pia also wore the same necklace when she was named as Bulgari's ambassador.

"OMG, LMAO! The only Queen P that I love! Iba ka talaga missy, sobrang witty mo girl!" an Instagram user commented.

"The Real Queen P," another user commented.

