Maria Ozawa confesses doubting love due to past mature projects

MANILA, Philippines — 'Pulang Araw' star Maria Ozawa admitted that she had doubted love due to the nature of her past job.

The Japanese star got candid with Boy Abunda as she sat down with the renowned talk show host for his afternoon show "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda."

Boy asked, "“Was there a time in your life when you doubted love because of the nature of your job that you thought men were just after your body?”

“Yes. Of course," Maria replied. "Especially when I was in the AV business."

Ozawa was known as an AV (adult video) actress in Japan. Her popularity extended beyond her native country, including the Philippines.

“It was like really obvious that people were…they just liked me for what I am, not like, who I really am,” the actress noted.

Maria admitted that she had experienced rudeness from all gender when she got into the adult business. It even caused her many friends, and even her family life was "messy" when she was starting.

There were also some who told her unsolicited advice.

"Oh, yeah. Usually, they would just say that I would never be able to be in a real relationship, or you won't be able to trust people because you're in the industry. Who would, like, really, you know, think about you in a serious way and all that,” Maria recalled.

These days, she and her family are better, and she has some friends who stayed supportive about her career.

Maria already quit the AV business and is now going mainstream, particularly with her joining the cast of GMA-7's historical drama "Pulang Araw."

She is cast as Haruka Tanaka, the wife of Jacky Woo's Chikara and mother of David Licauco's Hiroshi. They are a Japanese immigrant family who settled in the Philippines during World War II.

Maria said she is hopeful about marrying, saying it would really be "nice."

Describing herself as experimental, Maria shared her type in men.

“Who understands when women are like or when I really concentrate on, like working, [because] business is very important, and people who are not too conservative. Especially in Japan, they still have, well, it's our culture, so I don't want to say anything against it.

“But you know, women are supposed to be housewives, they should stay home. And those kinds of mindsets are okay because that's their culture. I don't mind at all. But for me, I want somebody who'll be supportive of me, and independent,” she said. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

WATCH: Maria Ozawa gets candid in 'Fast Talk With Boy Abunda'

