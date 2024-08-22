Angelica Panganiban mourns death of mother Annabelle

MANILA, Philippines — Angelica Panganiban's mother, Annabelle, passed away last August 20. She was 61 years old.

The actress confirmed her mother's passing on Instagram.

"In loving memory of Annabelle 'Ebela' Panganiban'

"February 3,1963 - August 20, 2024

The wake and memorial service for Angelica's mother is being held in Aeternitas Chapels and Columbarium starting today.

Celebrities such as John Arcilla, Carla Abellana, Angeline Quinto, Neri Miranda, Dominic Roque, Enchong Dee, Carol Banawa, Miles Ocampo, Coney Reyes, Barbie Imperial, Bea Alonzo, Bela Padilla, Kim Chiu, Camille Prats, Pauleen Luna and JC de Vera, to name a few, extended their condolences to Angelica.

"Mahigpit na yakap, momsy. Andito lang kami lagi para sa'yo. Prayers for you and your family," Kim wrote.

"We love you, Ebela. Rest in peace with our Father," Camille commented.

