Barbie Imperial cast as Coco Martin's new friend in 'Batang Quiapo'

MANILA, Philippines — After the deaths of several characters, Coco Martin's "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" welcomes a new one.

Barbie Imperial joins the cast as Tisay, who is said to be one of Tanggol's (Coco) new friends.

In last night's episode, Tisay meets Tanggol and his friends inside a casino.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, the actress said she is playing a character who is a "singer, gambler and a car thief."

Barbie also guest-starred in another of Coco's Fernando Poe Jr.-inspired show, "Ang Probinsyano," in 2020.

RELATED: Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial's South Korea vacation goes viral