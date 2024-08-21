^

Entertainment

Barbie Imperial cast as Coco Martin's new friend in 'Batang Quiapo'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 4:26pm
Barbie Imperial cast as Coco Martin's new friend in 'Batang Quiapo'
Barbie Imperial
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — After the deaths of several characters, Coco Martin's "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" welcomes a new one. 

Barbie Imperial joins the cast as Tisay, who is said to be one of Tanggol's (Coco) new friends. 

In last night's episode, Tisay meets Tanggol and his friends inside a casino. 

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, the actress said she is playing a character who is a "singer, gambler and a car thief." 

Barbie also guest-starred in another of Coco's Fernando Poe Jr.-inspired show, "Ang Probinsyano," in 2020. 

RELATED: Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial's South Korea vacation goes viral

vuukle comment

BARBIE IMPERIAL

BATANG QUIAPO

COCO MARTIN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gerald Santos says musical director raped him at age 15

Gerald Santos says musical director raped him at age 15

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former Kapuso singer Gerald Santos on Monday accused an unnamed musical director of raping him 19 years ago when he was still...
Entertainment
fbtw
Martin Nievera: I&rsquo;m still not out of the game

Martin Nievera: I’m still not out of the game

By Leah C. Salterio | 2 days ago
Martin Nievera’s “Concert King” title started 42 years ago when an entertainment editor refused to label...
Entertainment
fbtw
Henry Moodie talks music, mental health and meeting Maki

Henry Moodie talks music, mental health and meeting Maki

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
International pop singer Henry Moodie has just dropped his new single, bad emotions.
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino mother's search for missing son in the spotlight

Filipino mother's search for missing son in the spotlight

1 day ago
For 17 years, Edita Burgos has looked inside body bags, visited military camps, led street protests, and filed court cases...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Emily in Paris&rsquo; always a charming, chic story to savor

‘Emily in Paris’ always a charming, chic story to savor

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
It’s safe to assume that many want (and wish for) a piece of romance — either in real life or reel life.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Cultural icon for the ages': Eraserheads receives Gawad Oblation from UP

'Cultural icon for the ages': Eraserheads receives Gawad Oblation from UP

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Filipino rock band Eraserheads received the Gawad Oblation from the University of the Philippines (UP). 
Entertainment
fbtw
Jennifer Lopez files to divorce Ben Affleck &mdash; US media

Jennifer Lopez files to divorce Ben Affleck — US media

9 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, US media reported Tuesday, two years after the Hollywood power couple...
Entertainment
fbtw
NCT Dream vows to return complete for &lsquo;The Dream Show 4&rsquo;

NCT Dream vows to return complete for ‘The Dream Show 4’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
The South Korean boy band NCT Dream once again fulfilled the dreams of their fans, also known as PH Czennies, after they recently...
Entertainment
fbtw
Albert Martinez makes sacrifices for &lsquo;Lavender Fields&rsquo; role

Albert Martinez makes sacrifices for ‘Lavender Fields’ role

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
At 63, Albert Martinez is a picture of good health. His dedication to a healthy lifestyle has paid off, as he needs no maintenance...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with